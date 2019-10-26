Four people were killed when they were struck by tear gas canisters, security and medical officials said. A second medical official said three protesters were shot dead by security guards when they attacked the office of a provincial official in Nasiriyah.

At least 48 people have been killed since the protests resumed this past week.

— Associated Press

Chilean president asks cabinet to resign: Chilean President Sebastián Piñera has asked all his cabinet members to offer their resignations as he shakes up his government in response to a massive wave of protests. A day earlier more than 1 million people protested in the capital. Piñera said he would heed the message, adding that "we have all changed" because of the protests, which were triggered by a small subway fare hike and exploded into anger over economic inequality. The president has in response raised the minimum wage and pensions, and scrapped the fare increase.

Hundreds of thousands protest in Barcelona: Police say 350,000 people rallied in downtown Barcelona against the imprisonment of nine separatist leaders for their roles in an illegal 2017 secession bid. The rally was organized by the main pro-secession grass-roots groups that want to create a new state in wealthy northeastern Spain. "We cannot accept that [the prisoners] have been condemned to terms of nine to 13 years for defending the self-determination of Catalans," said Elisenda Paluzie, the president of the pro-secession and grass-roots group ANC. The Oct. 14 sentence sparked peaceful protests in Barcelona and other nearby cities that later spiraled into violent clashes with police over six straight days.

Migrant aid group says speedboats fired warning shots: A humanitarian aid group said gunmen on Libya-flagged speedboats threatened the crew of its rescue ship Alan Kurdi and the migrants it was rescuing, firing shots into the air and water. Sea-Eye's spokesman Gorden Isler told the Associated Press that the unprecedented incident on the Mediterranean Sea was a "total shock" for the rescue crew but that they managed to bring all the roughly 90 migrants on board.

Hindus set world record by lighting thousands of lamps: The Indian city of Ayodhya set a Guinness world record by lighting 409,000 oil lamps on the banks of river Sarayu as part of an annual festival. Hindus believe that their main deity Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, where he returned after 14 years in exile. To celebrate his return, people light earthen lamps.

— From news services

