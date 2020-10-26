The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry alleged that Armenian forces fired at Azerbaijani settlements and the positions of the Azerbaijani army “along the entire front, as well as on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.” Azerbaijan also accused Armenian forces of targeting its town of Terter and the Aghjabedi region.

Armenian officials accused Azerbaijani forces of shelling the northeastern area of Nagorno-Karabakh and other areas. By Monday afternoon, there were “heavy battles” in the southeast of the region, an Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman said.

Officials in Nagorno-Karabakh also charged that Azerbaijan “continued missile strikes” on the region’s civilian settlements, killing one and wounding two.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. The latest fighting, which began Sept. 27, is the largest escalation of hostilities over the separatist region in more than a quarter-century.

The new cease-fire deal came out of negotiations Washington facilitated over the weekend among the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and co-chairs of the Minsk Group, set up by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in the 1990s to mediate the conflict.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

7 stowaways detained over oil tanker threats

British marine police and special forces, in fast boats and helicopters, stormed an oil tanker in the English Channel and arrested seven stowaways who had threatened the crew, authorities said Monday.

The Liberia-flagged Nave Andromeda was scheduled to dock Sunday at the port of Southampton on England’s southern coast when reports emerged that the 748-foot vessel was steering erratically out in the channel, one of the most heavily trafficked waterways in the world.

The Defense Ministry initially called the incident a “suspected hijacking.” Later reports said the seven stowaways, believed to be Nigerians seeking asylum in Britain, became threatening when they were ordered into a locked cabin.

The BBC quoted Navios Tankers Management, operator of the crude-oil tanker, as saying that the ship’s captain had feared for the safety of his crew “due to the increasingly hostile behavior of the stowaways,” who had “illegally boarded” in Lagos, Nigeria.

British special forces responded to a request for help from police on Sunday evening. “Armed forces have gained control of the ship and seven individuals have been detained,” the Defense Ministry later said in a statement.

— William Booth

Typhoon displaces 120,000 in Philippines: A strong typhoon blew out of the Philippines after displacing more than 120,000 people and causing at least six vessels to sink or run aground in storm-tossed waters, officials said. Local authorities reported at least two dead from Typhoon Molave. At least 13 people were initially reported missing, mostly fishermen, but five were later rescued off the eastern province of Catanduanes, the Office of Civil Defense said. The capital, Manila, was lashed by strong winds but escaped major damage. The typhoon blew out of the country to the South China Sea on Monday afternoon with sustained winds of 81 mph and gusts of up to 99 mph.

Thai protesters ask Germany to investigate king: Pro-democracy demonstrators in Thailand marched to the German Embassy to appeal to Angela Merkel's government to investigate whether their king has exercised political power during his extended stays in Bavaria, which could be viewed as a violation of Germany's territorial sovereignty. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in Berlin that the government was following the developments in Thailand and that he also was watching King Vajiralongkorn's activities in Germany. Meanwhile, the Thai parliament began a special two-day session to address political tensions resulting from the near-daily protests.