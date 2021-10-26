The $102 million will fund health-care programs and research, including $40 million for emerging infectious diseases in the region, as well as a climate initiative. It will also support economic growth programs and fund education-related loans.
IRAN
Cyberattack blamed in disruption of fuel sales
Fuel sales were disrupted at gasoline stations across Iran on Tuesday, after what officials said was a cyberattack crippled a system that allows consumers to buy subsidized fuel using government-issued cards, Iran’s state-run news agency said.
“The disruption in the intelligent fuel system caused the fuel cards in the system not to be identified,” the Islamic Republic News Agency said. The cause was a “cyberattack, which technical experts are solving,” it said.
Officials said they were restoring the distribution network by disabling the subsidy system station by station, and said that fuel remained available at the “free” rate — double the unsubsidized rate.
Moderna pledges coronavirus vaccine for African nations: Moderna said it will make up to 110 million doses of its vaccine available to countries in Africa, the world's least vaccinated continent. The firm said it plans to deliver 15 million doses by the end of this year, with 35 million in the first quarter of 2022 and up to 60 million in the second quarter. It said "all doses are offered at Moderna's lowest tiered price." Officials in Africa hailed the plan. "It is a great day for us," said Strive Masiyiwa, the African Union's special envoy on the coronavirus.
Cyclonic storm pounds Sicily: A powerful cyclonic storm hit the southern Italian island of Sicily, causing widespread flooding around the city of Catania, turning streets and squares into rivers and lakes, and causing at least two deaths, officials said. The Italian weather site Ilmeteo.it said that parts of Sicily and the adjacent toe of Italy, Calabria, were being pounded by a rare tropical-like cyclone known as a medicane, and that the sea was 8 degrees Celsius (46 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the average for this time of year. The storm was expected to peak on Thursday or Friday.
German parliament elects female president: A new, more diverse and younger German parliament has elected a woman from the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) as its president. With the SPD's Olaf Scholz seen replacing retiring chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democrats, the party nominated health policy expert Baerbel Blas to replace Wolfang Schaeuble as parliamentary president in an effort to ensure that the country's top three political offices are not all held by men. She is only the third woman to serve in that role. The SPD, which finished first in the election, is in talks to form a coalition government with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats by Dec. 6.
