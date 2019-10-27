But opponents have capitalized on growing disenchantment with the government over slowing economic growth and rising insecurity. The administration of Tabaré Vázquez has also been hit by scandals, which have taken a bite out of its approval ratings. Vice President Raúl Sendic had to resign in 2017 over corruption allegations, the government has failed to address a dismal high school graduation rate, and a record 414 homicides last year have made public safety an urgent issue.

Polls gave the Broad Front’s Daniel Martínez, the socialist former mayor of Montevideo, an edge over his strongest rival, Luis Lacalle Pou, a centrist former lawmaker from the National Party. But neither was expected to get the 50 percent plus one vote needed to win outright and avoid a runoff in November.

Uruguayans also elected 99 deputies and 30 senators, and they voted on referendums on tough-on-crime measures.

— Associated Press

MYANMAR

Rebels: Captives killed in military's rescue bid

An ethnic guerrilla army in Myanmar said Sunday that some of the several dozen soldiers, police officers and civilian officials it abducted from a ferry were killed in a subsequent attack by government helicopters.

A statement on the website of the Arakan Army, a rebel group in the western state of Rakhine, said three helicopters attacked three boats carrying the captured personnel after they were seized Saturday, sinking two. It said some captives and members of its guerrilla force were killed. The claim could not be confirmed.

An Information Ministry statement said earlier that 58 people had been abducted by about 30 Arakan Army members from a boat carrying 165 civilian passengers and about 50 government personnel from Rakhine’s capital, Sittwe, north to Buthidaung.

A statement issued Sunday night on the website of Myanmar’s top military commander acknowledged dispatching helicopters to try to rescue the abductees. It said that the helicopters suffered some damage from gunfire and that a crewman was lightly wounded, while at least 14 people who had been kidnapped were rescued.

The report did not specifically refer to an attack on boats or casualties among the abductees.

The Arakan Army says it is seeking self-determination. It represents the Buddhist Rakhine inhabitants of Rakhine state and is one of more than a dozen ethnic minorities in Myanmar seeking autonomy. The Arakan Army has been engaged in increasingly fierce fighting with government forces since late last year.

— Associated Press

British police free 3 on bail in truck deaths case: British police released three people on bail after questioning them in the deaths of 39 people found hidden in a shipping container in southeastern England. A 38-year-old man and 38-year-old woman — both from northern England — and a 46-year-old man from Northern Ireland were questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. The bodies were found Wednesday in an industrial park. Police have charged the driver of the truck with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Mozambique's president, ruling party sweep elections: Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has been reelected with 73 percent of the vote and his Frelimo party will have 74 percent of seats in parliament, according to official results of the Oct. 15 elections. The main opposition party, Renamo, has rejected the results, alleging fraud and intimidation. In the 250-seat National Assembly, Frelimo won 184 seats, Renamo 60, and the MDM party six.

Afghanistan delays election results until November: Afghan officials have set a new date for announcing the result of last month's presidential election. The head of the Independent Election Commission said preliminary results will be announced Nov. 14. The initial deadline for sharing the results was delayed amid widespread accusations of misconduct in the polling and technical problems with transferring ballot papers and data from a biometric system.

— From news services

