The State Department said it was working with Nigerien authorities on the matter but declined to share more information, citing privacy concerns.

Niger is grappling with an Islamist insurgency that has grown deadlier amid the coronavirus pandemic. The military has partnered with French troops — with the United States providing intelligence — in the fight against extremism.

The U.S. military began flying Reaper drones out of a base in November in the desert region of Agadez.

— Danielle Paquette

SYRIA

Turkey-allied fighters strike back after attack

Syrian opposition groups allied with Turkey lobbed hundreds of missiles and artillery rockets at government posts in northwestern Syria on Tuesday, in retaliation for an attack that killed dozens of their fighters a day earlier.

The renewed violence has undermined an already shaky cease-fire in place since March that aimed to quell military operations and troop advances in the crowded rebel-held enclave.

The escalation also comes as relations between Russia and Turkey, which negotiated the cease-fire, show signs of strain over Ankara’s increased military involvement in a region stretching from Syria to the Caucasus and the Mediterranean. Russia is a main supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Monday’s strike was the deadliest in Idlib province since the truce. It killed more than 50 Turkish-backed fighters, according to one opposition spokesman, and wounded nearly as many.

In retaliation, the Turkey-backed groups, operating under the umbrella of the National Front for Liberation, have fired hundreds of artillery rounds and missiles since late Monday at government posts in territories adjacent to areas they control in Idlib and Aleppo provinces.

A spokesman for the National Front for Liberation said the rebels’ attacks killed Russian officers in southern Idlib, as well as Syrian troops.

— Associated Press

IRAN

U.N. official: Nuclear facility is being built

Inspectors from the United Nations’ atomic watchdog have confirmed that Iran has started building an underground centrifuge assembly plant after its previous one exploded in what Tehran called a sabotage attack, the agency’s head told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Iran also continues to stockpile greater amounts of low-enriched uranium but does not appear to possess enough to produce a weapon, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in an interview in Berlin.

After the July blast at the Natanz nuclear site, Tehran said it would build a new, more secure structure in the mountains around the area. Satellite pictures of Natanz have yet to show any obvious signs of construction.

“They have started, but it’s not completed,” Grossi said. “It’s a long process.”

Natanz hosts Iran’s main uranium enrichment facility.

— Associated Press

Bomb at seminary in Pakistan kills 8: A bomb ripped through an Islamic seminary on the outskirts of the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing at least eight students and wounding 136, police and a hospital spokesman said. A police officer said initial investigations suggest the bomb went off minutes after someone left a bag at the Jamia Zubairia madrassa. No one has asserted responsibility for the attack.

4 dead in English Channel after migrant boat capsizes: At least four people, including two young children, died when a boat carrying at least 19 migrants capsized off France while trying to cross the English Channel to Britain, French authorities said. Fifteen migrants were rescued, according to the administration for the Nord region. Such crossings have become increasingly common in recent years, but deaths are rare.