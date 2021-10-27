It will be up to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a centrist in Israel’s politically diverse government, to give the nod for construction permits to be issued, with further friction with Washington looming.
The Biden administration called such steps damaging to prospects for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and said it strongly opposes settlement expansion. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday discussed the settlement plans in a phone call with Gantz, a senior State Department official said.
— Reuters
CHINA
Biden vows support
to Taiwan at summit
President Biden on Wednesday told the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit that the United States was deeply concerned by China’s “coercive” actions across the Taiwan Strait.
Speaking at the virtual meeting, also attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and other regional leaders, Biden reiterated that the United States had a “rock-solid” commitment to Taiwan. “We are deeply concerned by China’s coercive . . . actions,” Biden said, charging that they “threaten regional peace and stability.”
Tensions between Taiwan and China have escalated in recent weeks as Beijing raises pressure on the island it claims as its own with repeated air missions over the Taiwan Strait, the waterway separating the island and the mainland.
— Reuters
SAUDI ARABIA
Protester released after commutation
Saudi Arabia released Ali Mohammed al-Nimr, a Saudi citizen who faced the death sentence for participating in protests when he was 17, following a Saudi decision earlier this year to commute death sentences for individuals who committed crimes while minors.
Nimr was arrested in February 2012 for joining demonstrations in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern province. Hundreds of people were arrested in the protests, and more than a dozen demonstrators and several police officers were killed.
In 2015, Nimr was convicted and sentenced to death, but in February the Saudi Human Rights Commission said his sentence would be commuted to 10 years in prison.
— Sarah Dadouch
Four officers killed in clash with Islamists in Pakistan: Violence at an anti-France Islamist rally in eastern Pakistan left at least four police officers and two demonstrators dead, officials said. Thousands of supporters of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, a radical Islamist party, rallied in the town of Sadhuke, demanding the expulsion of France's envoy over publication of caricatures of the prophet Muhammad in France. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he would not accept the demands, infuriating the protesters.
Russia doesn't want U.S., NATO troops in Central Asia: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is telling Afghanistan's neighbors to refuse to host U.S. or NATO military forces following their withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Kremlin, while worried by the risk of Islamist militants spilling into Central Asia from Afghanistan, bristles at the idea of the West gaining a foothold in a region that used to be part of the Soviet Union. "We . . . call on Afghanistan's neighboring countries not to allow a military presence of U.S. and NATO forces which plan to move there after leaving Afghan territory," Lavrov said in a speech by video link at a conference held in Tehran on Afghanistan.
— From news services