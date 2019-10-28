Saakashvili lives in Ukraine, where he took refuge after Georgian prosecutors sought to bring graft charges against him.

Pro-Service, a Georgian hosting company, said the breach to its system led to disruption of clients’ websites, ZDNet reported. About half of the sites had been restored by early Tuesday.

There was no evidence Monday night that the attack had come from Russia, but it is an obvious suspect for many in Georgia. A criminal investigation has been launched.

— Will Englund

VATICAN

Pope drops 'secret' from archive's name

Pope Francis on Monday officially renamed the Vatican Secret Archive to remove what he said were the “negative” connotations of having “secret” in its name.

From now on, the vast trove of documents, manuscripts and papyrus of popes past will be officially known as the Vatican Apostolic Archive.

In a new law, Francis noted that the archive has long been open to scholars and that he himself has decreed that the archives of World War II-era Pope Pius XII, accused by some of not speaking out enough about the Holocaust, would open to researchers ahead of schedule — on March 2, 2020, not 2028 as estimated before.

Francis lamented that the original Latin name “Archivum Secretum” — meant solely to indicate that the archive was private and separate — had taken on almost sinister implications that the Holy See had secrets to hide.

The pontiff said the name change better reflects the archive’s reality and “its service to the church and the world of culture.”

— Associated Press

CHINA

Official: Hong Kong has entered recession

Hong Kong has fallen into recession, hit by five months of anti-government demonstrations that erupted in flames during the weekend, and is unlikely to achieve any growth this year, the city’s financial secretary said.

Black-clad and masked demonstrators set fire to shops and hurled gasoline bombs at police on Sunday following a now-familiar pattern, with police responding with tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets.

“The blow [from the protests] to our economy is comprehensive,” Paul Chan said in a blog post, adding that a preliminary estimate for the third-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday would show two successive quarters of contraction — the technical definition of a recession.

He also said it would be “extremely difficult” to achieve the government’s pre-protest forecast of 0 to 1 percent annual economic growth.

The protesters are angry about what they view as increasing interference by Beijing in Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” formula intended to guarantee freedoms not available to those living on the mainland.

— Reuters

Man arrested in mosque attack in France: Police arrested a man suspected of firing shots at a mosque in Bayonne, in southwestern France. Two people, ages 74 and 78, were seriously injured in the shooting as they tried to prevent the attacker from setting fire to the mosque. The shooter also set a car on fire while fleeing the area. A person familiar with the situation said the man had been a candidate for Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party in 2015.

3 civilians reported killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan clash: Afghan and Pakistani forces engaged in cross-border clashes for a second day, hours after Pakistani mortar and rocket fire killed three women in the eastern Konar province, Afghan officials said. The fighting erupted Sunday when Afghan forces and local militiamen tried to stop Pakistani forces from establishing a military installation along the disputed border, said a spokesman for Konar's governor. The two nations often trade accusations that the other is firing across the border, which runs for 1,490 miles.

— From news services

