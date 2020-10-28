He said police would continue to rely mostly on less-lethal weapons but would use firearms if they faced a violent response from protesters.

Since the Aug. 9 presidential election, Belarus has been rocked by the most sustained protests in President Alexander Lukashenko’s 26-year rule. The official election results gave him a landslide victory to a sixth term. The demonstrators have rejected the results as a sham and demanded his resignation.

Police detained thousands and brutally beat hundreds of peaceful protesters during the first few days of demonstrations, triggering international outrage and sanctions.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

U.S. science accords extended to West Bank

The United States and Israel amended scientific cooperation agreements Wednesday to include Israeli institutions in the West Bank, a step that further blurs the status of settlements widely considered illegal under international law.

Until now, the three science cooperation agreements excluded projects in areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, including the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

“This geographic restriction within the three agreements was an anachronism; it had no place within our evolving region,” U.S. envoy David Friedman said.

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the Mideast war and has built dozens of settlements there. The Palestinians seek the West Bank and East Jerusalem as part of a future independent state.

Breaking with decades of U.S. policy, the Trump administration has recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and said the United States will no longer consider the settlements illegal.

— Associated Press

Libyan government finds more mass graves in recaptured city: Libyan authorities have dug 12 bodies from four more unmarked graves in the city of Tarhouna, adding to the scores of corpses found since the area was retaken in June by the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli. Tarhouna had for years been controlled by a militia that had fought alongside the forces of the rival east-based administration. When the Tripoli-based government recaptured Tarhouna in June, its fighters found a hospital piled with bodies and unmarked graves containing missing people.

33 militiamen killed in fighting, Congo says: Congo's army said it killed 33 militiamen and lost two soldiers as it seized two rebel strongholds in four days of fighting in the northeastern Ituri province. U.N. peacekeepers also helped the army repel an attack by a wing of the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) militia, which tried to storm the province's capital on Saturday, a U.N. spokesman said. CODECO is accused of systematic killings.

2 dead, 26 missing as typhoon slams Vietnam: Typhoon Molave slammed into Vietnam with force, killing at least two people and sinking two fishing boats with 26 crew members in what was feared to be the most powerful storm to hit the country in 20 years. At least 40,000 people were evacuated to emergency shelters farther inland from coastal villages. The typhoon killed at least nine in the Philippines before blowing toward Vietnam.