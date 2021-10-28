In a response Thursday evening, the British government announced the summoning of the French ambassador.
The situation could further escalate next Tuesday, when France may step up border checks on British goods entering France and ban British fishing boats from unloading their seafood at certain French ports, potentially aggravating Britain’s supply chain crisis.
— Rick Noack
MOSCOW
Most workplaces close as covid-19 deaths soar
Moscow city authorities on Thursday ordered most people to stay off work for at least 11 days to stem coronavirus infections, as new daily cases and deaths from covid-19 in Russia surged to all-time highs.
The government’s coronavirus task force reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily tally since the pandemic began. The official death toll from the pandemic now stands at 235,057. But the state statistics agency, which tallies deaths more broadly, has reported about 418,000 covid-related deaths as of Aug. 1. Either way, it puts Russia among the worst-hit nations in the world during the pandemic.
— Associated Press
Poland must undo judicial overhaul to get E.U. aid: Poland must undo its new disciplinary system for judges to unlock access to billions of euros in European Union aid aimed at helping revive growth to the economy, which has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the bloc's chief executive said Thursday. Poland could get up to $66 billion in E.U. recovery funds, but European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said at a news conference that Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party had to undo its new disciplinary regime for judges, widely criticized for undercutting judicial independence. Poland has said it will alter the disciplinary regime as part of broader reforms, but it has not yet presented detailed plans.
Violence against Brazil's Indigenous people increases: Violence against Brazil's Indigenous people increased last year as land disputes and invasions of their reservations rose and the government failed to provide protection, the Catholic Church's Indigenous Missionary Council said Thursday. Its annual report on violence against the descendants of Brazil's original inhabitants said there was a 61 percent surge in killings from 2019 to 2020. There were 263 reported land invasions, an "alarming" increase of 137 percent over incursions on Indigenous territory the previous year.
No chocolate, ice cream ads for kids as Spain tackles obesity: Spain will ban advertising of unhealthy foods and drinks like chocolate, biscuits and ice cream aimed at children to help fight obesity in young people, the consumer affairs minister said Thursday. Minister Alberto Garzon said on Twitter that the regulation would ban the advertising of chocolate, sweets and energy bars as well as cakes, sweet biscuits, juices, ice cream and energy drinks, regardless of their nutritional content.
— From news services