An official in the office of the Delegation of the European Union to India said the visit was unofficial and was being carried out by some members of the European Parliament in their personal capacity.

Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Report on 2017 blaze criticizes fire service

A report on a deadly apartment block fire in London condemned the city’s fire service and concluded that fewer people would have died had the building been evacuated more quickly.

Britain’s PA Media said the leaked report, which was to be published Wednesday, also accused London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton of “remarkable insensitivity” for testifying that she would not have done anything differently in the early hours of the June 14, 2017, blaze, which killed 72 people at Grenfell Tower.

Inquiry Chairman Martin Moore-Bick criticized a fire department policy that led to residents in the public housing building being told to stay in their apartments to await rescue. The order remained in place for nearly two hours after the blaze broke out.

The report concluded that the fire started as the result of an electrical fault in a large fridge-freezer.

— Associated Press

UKRAINE

Troops, rebels pull back heavy arms from east

Ukrainian officials and Russia-backed separatists announced Tuesday that they have begun pulling back weapons in Ukraine’s war-torn east.

Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told Ukrainian media that the much-anticipated disengagement kicked off earlier in the day.

Across the front line, a separatist official in the Luhansk region also was quoted as saying that the pullback was underway.

The heavy weapons disengagement in eastern Ukraine, which was delayed for weeks, is seen as the final hurdle before the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany can get together to discuss a peace settlement for the conflict, which has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014.

— Associated Press

Heavy rains, landslide in Cameroon kill at least 34: Cameroon has deployed rescue workers and its military to search the wreckage of houses hit by a landslide that killed at least 34 people in the western village of Bamoungoum. The landslide hit after torrential downpours flooded the area. At least a dozen people have been severely injured, the governor of Cameroon's west region said.

— From news services

