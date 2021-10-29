On Monday, Burhan dissolved the transitional government and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, along with many other officials and political leaders, in a coup condemned by the United States and the West. At least nine people have been killed in anti-coup protests since then.
— Associated Press
WESTERN SAHARA
U.N. calls for talks after cease-fire fails
The U.N. Security Council on Friday extended the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the disputed Western Sahara for a year, expressing concern at the breakdown of the 1991 cease-fire between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front and calling for a revival of U.N.-led negotiations.
The vote was 13 to 0 with Russia and Tunisia abstaining.
The U.S.-drafted resolution makes no mention of U.S. backing for Morocco’s claim to the mineral-rich territory in the waning days of the Trump administration as part of efforts to get Morocco to recognize Israel. And it did not mention the “low-intensity hostilities” — as a recent U.N. report describes the violent exchanges between the two sides — that have raged for the past year.
Morocco annexed Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony thought to have considerable offshore oil deposits and mineral resources, in 1975, sparking the conflict. The United Nations brokered the 1991 cease-fire and established a peacekeeping mission to monitor the truce and help prepare a referendum on the territory’s future. That vote has never taken place.
— Associated Press
Queen Elizabeth told to rest at least 2 more weeks: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has been advised by doctors to rest for at least the next two weeks, with the 95-year-old monarch avoiding official visits and undertaking only light duties during that time, Buckingham Palace said. The queen has been resting at Windsor Castle since she stayed overnight in the hospital last week after undergoing "preliminary investigations" for an unspecified ailment not related to covid-19. She had already pulled out of addressing world leaders in person next week at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
Fuel station blast kills 4, injures 6 in Pakistan: An explosion at a fuel station killed at least four people and injured six in southern Pakistan, police said. The blast in Karachi was the result of short-circuiting in a room where the station's electric system is controlled, according to Nasir Aftab, deputy inspector general for the city's police. Broken glass hit customers who were waiting their turn to get fuel, he said. Aftab said the blast was not sabotage, but officers were still investigating.
Tunisia reports dismantling Islamic State cell: Tunisian forces dismantled a cell linked to the Islamic State in the southern city of Tataouine that was planning to attack security and military forces, the Interior Ministry said. Six years ago, an Islamic State militant fatally shot 39 foreigners on a beach in Sousse, triggering an exodus of tourists and severely damaging Tunisia's economy. Since then, Tunisia has grown more effective in preventing and responding to attacks, but sleeper cells still pose a threat, especially with the return of Islamist militants from Syria, Iraq and Libya. The ministry didn't say how many people were part of the cell.
— From news services