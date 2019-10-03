IRAN

Plot to kill key general thwarted, Tehran says

A senior Iranian official said Thursday that Tehran had foiled a plot by Israeli and Arab agencies to assassinate Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, a unit of the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

State media quoted Hossein Taeb, the security chief of the Revolutionary Guard, as saying at a conference that the plotters had planned to buy a property adjacent to the grave of Soleimani’s father and rig it with explosives to kill the commander.

Soleimani leads the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guard and has played a key role in fighting in Syria and Iraq.

Taeb said an unspecified number of people had been arrested in the plot, which he said had been “years in planning.” He did not name the Arab countries he alleged were involved in the plot, but Iran has had tense relations with U.S.-allied regional rival Saudi Arabia.

Soleimani’s Quds Force, tasked with carrying out operations beyond Iran’s borders, has shored up support for President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s civil war and helped militias that were instrumental in the defeat of Islamic State militants in Iraq.

— Reuters

TANZANIA

No Ebola coverup, health minister says

Tanzania on Thursday dismissed suspicions that it might have covered up cases of the deadly Ebola virus, calling it a plot to show the country “in a bad light.”

The health minister’s comments came after the World Health Organization issued an unusual statement saying Tanzania refused to share information and the United States and Britain issued travel warnings. The ongoing Ebola outbreak, based in neighboring eastern Congo, is the second-deadliest in history, with more than 2,000 people killed.

Tanzanian Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said that there were two suspected Ebola cases in the East African country last month but that the government determined the patients did not have the virus.

Global health officials had repeatedly asked Tanzania to share the results of its investigations, but Mwalimu asserted there is no need to submit a “negative sample” for further testing.

Countries with little or no experience testing for Ebola, especially ones such as Tanzania that have never had a confirmed Ebola case, are asked to send samples to a WHO-accredited lab to confirm the initial results, no matter whether they are positive or negative.

The WHO has said it was made aware on Sept. 10 of the death in Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, of a patient suspected to have Ebola. A day later, it received unofficial reports that an Ebola test had come back positive. On Thursday, it received unofficial reports that a contact of the patient was sick and hospitalized. The lack of information from Tanzania made it difficult to assess potential risks, the WHO said.

— Associated Press

9 dead as typhoon hits South Korea: A powerful typhoon that lashed South Korea killed nine people and left five missing, authorities said. Typhoon Mitag brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to the southern part of the country. The Interior Ministry said the storm knocked out power to 48,670 homes. Hundreds of homes and other buildings were flooded.

Gunmen kidnap 6 schoolgirls in Nigeria: Gunmen have kidnapped six schoolgirls and two staff members from a boarding school in northern Nigeria, police said. The girls and staff were taken in the early morning from a school in a remote area of Kaduna state, police said. It was not clear who had taken them. Although the Islamist group Boko Haram and a branch of the Islamic State militant group are active in northern Nigeria, kidnappings by other armed groups — mostly for ransom — also are rampant.

Egypt releases 3 foreigners arrested during protests: Two Jordanians and a Sudanese arrested in Cairo amid a recent crackdown that followed anti-government demonstrations were released and flown back to their home countries, airport officials said. Authorities carried out mass arrests as the scattered protests erupted Sept. 20 in the wake of corruption allegations by an Egyptian businessman living in self-imposed exile against President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi and the military. Egypt's general prosecutor said a "number of foreigners" arrested in the protests were released at the request of their embassies, which vowed to transport them out of the country.

Brazilian police arrest 4 tied to city councilor's killing: Police arrested four people on suspicion of disposing of weapons allegedly used in the 2018 killing of a city council member in Rio de Janeiro. Authorities believe the suspects arranged for the firearms to be dumped at sea with the help of a fisherman, who later testified. Police have searched in vain for the weapons. Two former officers are in jail on suspicion of involvement in the killing of Marielle Franco and her driver, who were shot March 14, 2018. Franco was a prominent activist for Afro-Brazilian and LGBT rights and a critic of what she described as police violence.

— From news services