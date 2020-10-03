The high-profile case centers on an incident in July 2019, when Salvini blocked more than 100 people aboard a coast guard ship for six days as he waited for European allies to agree to take them in. Magistrates in Sicily put together a case arguing that Salvini kidnapped the migrants. Such a charge carries a maximum 15-year prison term.

Salvini, who heads the anti-immigrant League party, has looked to leverage political gain from the legal battle, saying he had been acting in the national interest. He also says the entire government backed his initiative, which Conte disputes.

— Reuters

France charges 8 with terrorism funding: France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office announced that eight people have been charged for their alleged involvement in a complex scheme to finance Islamic extremists in Syria through the use of cryptocurrencies. The prosecutor's office said French police arrested a total of 30 people around the country in the case. Most were released without charges.

At least 15 killed by truck bomb in Afghanistan: Attackers set off a truck bomb in Afghanistan's eastern Nangahar province, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, according to provincial officials, as violence continues in the war-torn nation despite peace talks taking place in Qatar. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian blamed the insurgent Taliban for the attack.

Venetian flood wall passes first emergency test: Controversial and long-delayed underwater barriers in Venice passed their first emergency, protecting the Italian lagoon city from a tide that peaked at 49 inches, a level that would normally inundate more than a third of the city. The system of movable underwater barriers, dubbed Moses, was projected to cost 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) and meant to be completed by 2011. The project has so far cost 5.5 billion euros and is running more than a decade behind schedule.

Parties formalize peace agreement in Sudan: Sudan's power-sharing government and several rebel groups have formalized a peace agreement aimed at resolving decades of conflict that have left millions displaced and hundreds of thousands dead. Three major groups signed a preliminary deal in August — two factions from the western region of Darfur and one from the southern region — after months of talks hosted by South Sudan. Another powerful rebel group, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, agreed last month to join new talks hosted by South Sudan.

India to investigate latest gang rape that sparked protest: India's federal police will investigate the alleged gang rape of a young woman in northern Uttar Pradesh state whose death sparked nationwide protests, the local government said. The 19-year-old Dalit woman died of her injuries this past week, triggering protests by both opposition political parties and the public in New Delhi and elsewhere against atrocities against a community often ostracized under India's centuries-old caste system.

Gunpowder, nails found on German train: An object containing nails and gunpowder was found onboard on out-of-service train in the German city of Cologne, police said. Experts later determined that it couldn't have exploded and wasn't dangerous. The background to the find was unclear. Officers combed through all 27 trains in the same sidings to make sure there were no other suspicious objects.

At least 23 killed in battle over Yemeni port: Yemeni officials and tribal leaders said fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels has killed at least two dozen people in the past three days in Marib province and the key port city of Hodeida. The officials said more than 23 people were killed and dozens were wounded from both sides in the most recent fighting for the oil-rich Marib. The Iranian-backed rebels have sought to take control of the region from the internationally recognized government, in order to strengthen their position in ongoing U.N.-mediated peace talks. Tribal leaders said the Houthis have deployed reinforcements to break government defenses in Marib but have made no progress.

Heavy rains cause flooding along Italy-France border: At least 25 people were rescued from a high mountain pass in France after a storm moved overnight across southeastern France into northwestern Italy, causing major flooding on both sides of the border and destroying bridges, blocking roads and isolating communities. At least two people were reported killed and several people remain missing.