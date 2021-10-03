A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said that two people died in the blast and that the number could rise.
A hospital in Kabul said in a tweet that it took in four people wounded in the blast. Reports on social media indicated that the explosion killed as many as 12 people and injured more than 30.
Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban, denied the reports of heavy casualties. He said no Taliban fighters were among the casualties. Taliban security units captured three suspects, he said, and investigations were underway. “Usually Daesh terrorists are behind such attacks, but it is too early to say anything that confirms who was behind the bombing,” Karimi said, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State.
The Taliban is battling the Islamic State-Khorasan, or ISIS-K, the Afghan branch of the network based in Syria and Iraq, in several areas of the country. The airport attack in August, which included two suicide bombings, killed 13 U.S. service members and about 170 Afghan civilians at the chaotic end of the U.S. troop withdrawal.
YEMEN
2 children killed in rebel strike on key city
Yemen’s rebels fired three ballistic missiles Sunday at a government-held central city, killing two children and wounding more than 30 people, officials said.
The attack was the latest by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Marib, the energy-rich city they have been trying to retake for months from the internationally recognized government of exiled President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.
The missiles landed in the Rawdha neighborhood, according to Ali al-Ghulisi, the provincial governor’s press secretary. He said the dead included a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old. At least 32 people were wounded, including five children and four women, he said.
The missiles destroyed two houses, damaged 10 others in the neighborhood and burned eight vehicles, he said.
Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been attempting since February to capture Marib, which would give them complete control over the northern part of Yemen.
However, they have not made substantial progress and have suffered heavy losses amid stiff resistance from government forces aided by the Saudi-led coalition supporting them. Fighting has escalated in recent weeks, and more than 130 fighters have been killed, mostly Houthis.
Over 550 Europe-bound migrants intercepted off Libya: Libya's coast guard intercepted two boats carrying more than 550 Europe-bound migrants off the country's shore, the U.N. refugee agency said. It marked the latest sea interceptions amid a surge of crossings and attempted crossings from the North African nation to European shores in recent months. It took place two days after a crackdown on migrants in a western Libyan town that resulted in the roundup of at least 4,000 migrants.
Cyclone kills 3 in Oman: A cyclone battered Oman, lashing the sultanate with high winds and rain as the storm killed three people, including a child. Cyclone Shaheen made landfall just off Muscat, Oman's capital, with winds reaching up to 93 mph, according to the state-run Oman News Agency. The cyclone quickly lost strength and forecasters downgraded it to a tropical storm. It left flooding and other damage, forcing some to evacuate their homes.
All 8 aboard killed as plane crashes near Milan: A single-engine plane carrying six passengers and a crew of two crashed into a vacant two-story office building in a Milan suburb, and authorities said all eight people aboard died. Investigators have opened a probe into what caused the private plane to crash shortly after takeoff from Milan's Linate Airport en route to Olbia Airport on the Italian island of Sardinia.
