Erdogan then said Ankara “strongly condemns” a bipartisan bill to sanction senior Turkish officials and the Turkish military for its incursion into northeastern Syria, which passed 403 to 16.

Turkish-American ties have been strained over multiple issues, especially U.S. support for Syrian Kurdish fighters who battled Islamic State militants but are considered terrorists by Ankara.

AD

AD

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said it summoned U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield on Wednesday over the resolutions. The Turkish parliament condemned the bills.

“We are saddened that a slander against our country is being accepted by a country’s parliament,” Erdogan said.

— Associated Press

COLOMBIA

Duque decries slayings of 5 indigenous leaders

President Iván Duque traveled Wednesday to a conflict-ridden zone in Colombia’s southwest to oversee a military offensive aimed at hunting down a band of suspected renegade rebels blamed for the killing of five indigenous leaders.

The five people from the Tacueyo reservation were killed late Tuesday when their caravan of armored SUVs was ambushed by gunmen who the government says belong to a faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia that refused to accept the larger rebel group’s peace treaty with the government.

AD

AD

Duque immediately condemned the “assassination,” but his expressions of solidarity barely registered with indigenous leaders, who have repeatedly accused the government of standing by as a “genocide” takes place in communities caught in the crossfire of Colombia’s decades-long conflict between leftist rebels, right-wing paramilitaries and state security forces.

Dozens of indigenous and social leaders have been killed in the aftermath of Colombia’s historic 2016 peace accord as illegal armed groups and dissidents seek to exert control over former rebel territory and lucrative drug routes.

— Associated Press

GERMANY

Proposals aim to fight anti-Semitism, far right

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet passed measures Wednesday aimed at helping fight far-right extremism and anti-Semitism following an attack on a synagogue this month.

AD

AD

The proposals include tightening gun laws, stepping up prosecution of online hate, and boosting financial support for projects fighting anti-Semitism and far-right extremism.

Germany is still reeling from the attempted attack on a synagogue by a 27-year-old German in the eastern city of Halle on Oct. 9. He later killed two passersby before being arrested. The man posted an anti-Semitic screed before the attack and broadcast the shooting live on a video game streaming site.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the new proposals include forcing Internet companies to report hate speech to police and extending requirements to delete illegal content to online gaming platforms.

AD

Gun laws will also be tightened to “make sure weapons don’t get into the hands of extremists,” Seehofer said.

The measures still need parliamentary approval.

AD

Attacks on Jews, Muslims and other minorities have increased in recent years in Germany.

— Associated Press

7 million malaria cases recorded in Burundi outbreak: The World Health Organization said that more than 7 million cases of malaria have been reported in Burundi this year. Officials blame the outbreak on such factors as the lack of protective bed nets, problems with medicines and climate change. The U.N. health agency said malaria has killed nearly 2,700 people this year in the East African nation. Scientists fear that warming temperatures may result in a spike in mosquitoes, which spread malaria and other diseases.

AD

Soldier killed in Green Zone rocket attack: Iraqi security officials said two rockets were fired into Baghdad's fortified Green Zone area, killing one Iraqi soldier. At least one of the Katyusha rockets landed about 110 yards from the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy. A soldier manning a checkpoint near a restaurant was killed, the officials said. The Green Zone is home to several Western embassies and government offices. The attack comes as Iraq is gripped by anti-government demonstrations.

— From news services

AD