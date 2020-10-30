Streams of demonstrators, many of them young women, made their way toward Parliament, packing the major roads.

The decision by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal, which makes abortion illegal except in cases of incest, rape or when the mother's life is in danger, has spurred demonstrations in towns and cities across the country. Polls have shown that a majority of the population is against the move, even in such a deeply Catholic country.

While the protests have been largely peaceful, police have used tear gas to disperse crowds over the past week, and churches have become a point of friction, with demonstrators disrupting Sunday Mass and statues of Pope John Paul II vandalized.

— Annabelle Chapman

and Loveday Morris

NEW ZEALAND

Euthanasia voted in, but not marijuana

New Zealanders voted in a referendum to allow voluntary euthanasia for the terminally ill but were marginally opposed to legalizing marijuana, initial results showed Friday, putting the nation on course to become one of the few to permit assisted dying.

With nearly all votes tallied, 65 percent voted in favor of euthanasia, a proposition that has made the statute books in only a handful of countries, including the Netherlands and Canada, and some U.S. states. The cannabis result was much closer, with 53 percent opposed and 46 percent in favor.

The outcome will probably burnish the liberal-reformist credentials of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who revealed Friday that she had voted yes to both questions. The referendum was held alongside national elections Oct. 17, when Ardern won a second term in a landslide after containing the coronavirus.

— Emanuel Stoakes

Protesters, police clash in demonstration over virus curbs: Clashes erupted Friday in central Barcelona between riot police and dozens of people in a hundreds-strong crowd protesting the mandatory closure of bars, restaurants and other businesses as authorities struggle to rein in a sharp coronavirus resurgence. The evening riots were the most violent that Spain has seen so far against pandemic-related restrictions, and followed similar unrest in France, Italy and other European countries. Police said two people were arrested.

Tanzania's populist leader declared winner of flawed vote: Tanzania's populist President John Magufuli has been declared the overwhelming winner of a second term amid allegations of widespread election fraud. The national electoral commission late Friday said Magufuli received 12.5 million votes, or 84 percent, while top opposition candidate Tundu Lissu received 1.9 million, or 13 percent. Lissu has rejected the vote while alleging "widespread irregularities" and called for peaceful demonstrations. But electoral commission chair Semistocles Kaijage asserted in late Friday's announcement that all the votes were legitimate.

Ukraine leader moves to dissolve top court over ruling: Ukraine faced a new political crisis Friday as the president moved to dissolve the nation's top court after its decision to freeze the country's anti-corruption reforms. President Volodymyr Zelensky's action came after the Constitutional Court ruled to annul key parts of anti-corruption legislation that Ukraine approved under persistent Western demands. The court declared public access to officials' electronic income declarations unconstitutional and also outlawed criminal punishment for providing false income information. In their ruling that was published Wednesday, the judges also ruled to strip the National Agency on Corruption Prevention of most of its key powers. Zelensky sharply criticized the court's ruling, warning that it could cost the country Western support.