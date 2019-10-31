The “short-range projectiles” were launched from the province immediately north of the capital, Pyongyang, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, reaching an altitude of 55 miles and flying about 230 miles into the sea off the east coast.

“This type of act from North Korea does not help efforts to alleviate tensions on the Korean Peninsula,” it said.

The missiles were fired a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a condolence letter to his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, over the death of his mother.

The missile tests underline how badly relations have deteriorated this year between North and South Korea, and with the United States.

Talks between North Korean and U.S. officials broke down in Stockholm this month. After an eight-month stalemate, the United States had hoped to breathe new life into the talks, but North Korea walked away, calling them “sickening.”

— Simon Denyer

UKRAINE

Further arms pullback pledged if truce holds

Ukrainian troops will begin a weapons pullback in a second location in war-torn eastern Ukraine next week if a cease-fire there persists, the country’s leader said Thursday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in Kyiv, the capital, at the end of talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who reaffirmed NATO’s support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia-backed separatists in the east. Stoltenberg arrived at the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg’s visit comes just days after Ukraine and the separatists began pulling back weaponry from one front line in the east. The disengagement in two locations is seen as the final hurdle before much-anticipated peace talks between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany aimed at finally ending the deadly conflict.

Zelensky told reporters Thursday that Ukraine will start a pullback from the second location, Petrovske, on Monday if the cease-fire holds.

The conflict in Ukraine’s former industrial heartland has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014 and left large swaths of land in the hands of separatists. It began after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of propping up the rebels with funds, with weapons and sometimes by sending troops across the border.

— Associated Press

British police interview U.S. diplomat's wife about crash: British police have interviewed an American diplomat's wife over a crash that killed a British teenager and have passed their recommendations on to prosecutors. Harry Dunn, 19, was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car that Anne Sacoolas was allegedly driving near a British military base used by the U.S. military in southern England. Sacoolas, 42, left Britain shortly after the crash. She was granted diplomatic immunity. Dunn's family has launched a campaign seeking its revocation.

12 troops in Niger killed by suspected Boko Haram fighters: Niger's Defense Ministry said that at least 12 soldiers have been killed and eight wounded in an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants in the country's southeast near the border with Chad. The ministry said several Boko Haram fighters were killed after the military pursued the attackers, though it did not say precisely how many. Boko Haram is based in Nigeria, but it also stages attacks in neighboring Niger and Cameroon.

India formally revokes Kashmir's special status: New Delhi has formally implemented legislation approved by Parliament in August that revokes Indian-controlled Kashmir's semiautonomous status and divides the disputed Muslim-majority region into two federally governed territories. The new union territories will be known as Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Neighboring Pakistan — which, like India, claims the whole of Kashmir — has decried the move.

Israel says drone came under fire over Lebanon: The Israeli military said one of its drones came under fire in Lebanese airspace. It said that an antiaircraft missile was "launched over Lebanese territory" toward the drone but that the aircraft was not hit. Lebanon's National News Agency said that an explosion was heard near the southern town of Nabatiyeh and that Israeli spy aircraft were flying overhead at the time. The area is a stronghold of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Hezbollah later said its fighters confronted an enemy drone in the skies of southern Lebanon and forced it to leave.

— From news services

