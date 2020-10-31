The earthquake, which struck Friday afternoon just north of the Greek island of Samos, caused deaths in both Turkey and Greece. At least 36 people were killed in Turkey, officials said, and 800 were reported injured. In Greece, two teenagers were killed on Samos after they were crushed by a collapsing wall.

AD

AD

— Kareem Fahim

and Zeynep Karatas

SUDAN

Deal could block

U.S.-based lawsuits

Sudan says it has signed an agreement with the United States that could effectively stop any future compensation claims being filed against the African country in U.S. courts, including those related to the 1998 terrorist bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

Sudan’s transitional government has agreed to pay $335 million in compensation for victims of the attacks that were carried out by Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaeda network while the militant leader was living in Sudan.

The deal, which requires approval from Congress, follows Washington’s decision to remove the country from its list of state sponsors of terrorism. It restores in U.S. courts what is known as sovereign immunity to the Sudanese government and comes after a year of talks between the United States and Sudan’s new leadership, the Justice Ministry said.

AD

AD

— Associated Press

Armenia wants Russia to help end Azerbaijan conflict: Armenia's leader is urging Russia to consider providing security assistance to end more than a month of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, the biggest escalation in decades in a long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the separatist territory. There was no immediate response from the Kremlin.

Tanzania opposition parties call for do-over in election: The two main opposition parties in Tanzania are calling for a rerun of Wednesday's election after alleging widespread fraud, and they are urging people into the streets for an "endless peaceful demonstration" starting Monday. The joint statement by the CHADEMA and ACT Wazalendo parties comes hours after populist President John Magufuli was declared the winner of a second five-year term. The ruling party also secured nearly every seat in parliament.

AD

AD

Ruling party retains control in Georgia parliament: The ruling Georgian Dream party leads in a parliamentary election in ex-Soviet Georgia, four exit polls show. Georgian Dream claimed victory in the election, which is seen as a test of credibility for the ruling party and a way to form a more diverse parliament.

Businesses closed in Kashmir ahead of strike: Shops and businesses were shut in several parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir as separatists called for a general strike to denounce new laws that allow any Indians to buy land in the disputed region. Government forces in riot gear patrolled streets in Kashmir's main city, Srinagar. Kashmir's main separatist grouping called the strike to protest new land laws that India enacted on Monday, allowing any of its nationals to buy or its military to directly acquire land in the region.

Ivory Coast avoids violence during election: Ivory Coast appeared to have averted large-scale violence in a presidential election boycotted by the opposition, which accuses President Alassane Ouattara of violating the constitution by seeking a third term. There had been concern that the voting could turn violent after more than 30 people were killed in pre-election unrest.