More than 80 percent of people 16 and older in those areas are fully vaccinated, a condition for the travel resumption.
Australians and permanent residents living abroad also may return. Most tourists — even vaccinated ones — have to wait.
Australia closed its borders at the start of the pandemic and let only a limited number of citizens and permanent residents return from abroad, subject to an exemption and a 14-day quarantine in a hotel.
But as it switched a covid-zero pandemic management strategy toward living with the virus through extensive vaccinations, borders are gradually reopening.
— Reuters
PAKISTAN
Government, Islamists reach deal to end rally
Pakistan’s government and an outlawed radical Islamist party reached an agreement on Sunday to end a 10-day-long — and at times deadly — rally calling for the closure of France’s embassy and the release of the party’s leader.
Thousands of supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party marched from Lahore on Oct. 22 toward Islamabad, the capital. They demanded the expulsion of France’s envoy to Pakistan over the publication of caricatures of Islam’s prophet Muhammad in France.
Supporters clashed with police at several points along the way. At least seven officers and four demonstrators were killed.
The violence erupted a day after the government said it would not accept the Islamists’ demand to close the embassy and expel the French envoy.
It wasn’t clear Sunday when the party would end its rally. Thousands of supporters halted their march in Wazirabad, about 115 miles from the capital, on Friday after roads and bridges ahead of them were blocked.
Besides demanding expulsion of the French ambassador, the TLP was pressing for the release of its leader, Saad Rizvi, who was arrested last year for inciting his supporters to stage an anti-France demonstration.
— Associated Press
MEXICO
Gas blasts rock central city, killing at least 1
Early morning explosions, apparently caused by an illegal tap on a gas line, shook the central Mexican city of Puebla on Sunday, killing at least one person, injuring 11 and damaging dozens of homes, according to state officials
Puebla Gov. Miguel Barbosa said an emergency call warning of a gas smell and cloud in the area gave officials about 80 minutes to evacuate about 2,000 people living as far as a half-mile from the site of the leak before the first of three explosions, which occurred shortly before 3 a.m.
“If there had not been an evacuation and there had not been coordination, there would have been a tragedy of great proportions,” the governor said.
Officials said at least 54 homes were destroyed or damaged. At least two of the injured were in critical condition.
Javier González of the government-run Petróleos Mexicanos company, or Pemex, said the tap apparently was installed on a property where officials found a tanker truck and 25 gas cylinders. Across the street is a gas distribution company.
Early in President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s administration, he crusaded against thieves who tap into gas and gasoline lines — even shutting down major fuel ducts.
But official reports indicate that as recently as March, Mexico was losing an average of 4,000 barrels a day of gasoline and diesel to such taps.
— Associated Press
Man dies in Spain after being gored during a bull run: A 55-year-old man bled to death in the eastern Spanish province of Castellon after being gored in the leg by a bull during a festival in which the animals are released into the streets, local authorities said. It is the first known death during a running-of-the-bulls since the festivals returned to many towns across Spain after a pandemic-induced pause.
— From news services