There was no immediate Saudi acceptance or rejection of the Houthi offer. But Riyadh this week welcomed the move, and three diplomatic and two other sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that said the kingdom is seriously considering some form of cease-fire to try to de-escalate the conflict.

The Saudis intervened in Yemen in 2015 to aid the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

— Reuters

FRANCE

Anti-terror prosecutor to probe knife attack

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor has taken the lead in investigating a knife attack in which an IT worker at police headquarters in Paris killed four co-workers before an officer fatally shot him.

Officials have not said there was a terror motive behind Thursday’s attack near Notre Dame Cathedral, but the decision to hand the case to anti-terror prosecutors usually indicates that a terrorism link is the focus of inquiries.

A judicial source close to the investigation said the anti-terror prosecutor took over the inquiry after the interrogation of several of the attacker’s close associates, including his wife, and an examination of his cellphone.

The 45-year-old attacker, who had worked at the headquarters for several years, converted to Islam about 18 months ago, French media reported.

— Reuters

Greece says Turkey must control migrant flow: Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused Turkey of appearing to "exploit" Europe's migrant crisis for its own ends and said Ankara could and should control migrant flows to the continent. Greece, the route into the European Union for nearly 1 million migrants in 2015, is dealing with a new and steep rise in people crossing the Aegean to its islands from neighboring Turkey after a relative three-year lull. The influx has piled pressure on its overcrowded migrant camps and prompted the new conservative government to announce a stricter policy to curb the flows.

Coldblooded killing sparks anger in Libya: Surveillance cameras caught armed men shooting to death a young man in one of the busiest streets in Libya's capital, Tripoli, sparking anger and demands that the government declare a state of emergency. The footage of the killing of Rashid al-Bakoush and the wounding of his brother Thursday in Tripoli's Serraj district went viral on social media. It underscored the state of lawlessness in Libya, where hundreds of militias hold sway across the country amid the absence of law and order.

Gunmen abduct British couple in Philippines: At least four gunmen abducted an elderly British man and his Filipino wife from their southern Philippine beach resort within sight of several people, police and military officials said. Police Cpl. Jairus de los Reyes said the armed suspects took Allan Hyrons and his wife, Wilma, from their hut at the resort at nightfall Friday and dragged them to a motorboat in Tukuran town in Zamboanga del Sur province. Police are searching for the gunmen and the couple, who own two schools and the resort in the coastal town, he said.

— From news services

