The clashes erupted Sept. 27 and have killed dozens, marking the biggest escalation in the decades-old conflict over the region, which lies within Azerbaijan but is controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia.

Hajiyev on Sunday tweeted a video depicting damaged buildings and called it the result of “Armenia’s massive missile attacks against dense residential areas” in Ganja. It was not immediately possible to verify the authenticity of the video. Hajiyev said in another tweet that attacks on Ganja and other areas in Azerbaijan were launched from the “territory of Armenia.”

Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that “no fire of any kind is being opened from the territory of Armenia in Azerbaijan’s direction.” Nagorno-Karabakh’s leader, Arayik Harutyunyan, said on Facebook that he ordered “rocket attacks to neutralize military objects” in Ganja but later told his forces to stop firing to avoid civilian casualties.

One civilian has been killed, and 32 suffered injuries, Azerbaijani authorities said.

As the fighting resumed Sunday morning, Armenian officials accused Azerbaijan of carrying out strikes on Stepanakert and targeting the civilian population there.

— Associated Press

BELARUS

100,000 rally in Minsk in 9th week of protests

More than 100,000 people marched in Belarus’s capital for the ninth straight Sunday to protest the country’s authoritarian leader, who won his sixth term in office in an election widely seen as rigged.

The demonstrators demanded the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko and freedom for political prisoners. Police used water cannons in an attempt to disperse the crowds, but the protesters remained undeterred.

Mass protests have rocked Belarus for almost two months, with the largest rallies taking place on Sundays and drawing up to 200,000 people. The unrest was triggered by the results of the Aug. 9 presidential election, which handed Lukashenko, who has run Belarus with an iron fist for 26 years, a crushing victory with 80 percent of the vote.

His main challenger got only 10 percent. She and her supporters refused to recognize the results as valid, saying the outcome was manipulated.

In the first days after the vote, Belarusian authorities cracked down brutally on the protesters, with police detaining thousands and injuring scores. The government has since scaled back the violence but kept the pressure on, detaining hundreds of protesters and prosecuting top activists.

On Sunday, dozens of people were detained in Minsk and other cities.

According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, 11 Belarusian reporters were detained Sunday in several cities.

— Associated Press

GERMANY

Man assaulted near Hamburg synagogue

A man was assaulted and wounded outside a synagogue in Hamburg on Sunday, police said. A suspect has been arrested, and Germany’s foreign minister denounced the assault as “repugnant anti-Semitism.”

The 26-year-old victim, who was apparently about to enter the synagogue grounds, was hit in the head with what appeared to be a folding spade, police said. The suspect, a 29-year-old German man, was wearing military-style clothing.

The victim was given first aid at the scene by passersby, then taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as “significant” but not life-threatening.

The Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, which first reported on the assault, said the victim is a Jewish student who was wearing a skullcap. Police later said that the suspect left an “extremely confused impression” and that questioning him was difficult.

The assault, which occurred during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, comes amid heightened concern in Germany over anti-Semitism and far-right extremism.