Fenster, 37, already was charged with incitement, also known as sedition, over allegations of spreading false or inflammatory information. That offense is punishable by up to three years in prison.
It is not known what Fenster is accused of doing that led to his arrest on May 24 as he was preparing to board a flight at Yangon International Airport to go to the Detroit area.
Fenster is one of about 100 journalists detained since the military’s February takeover. More than half have been released, but independent media members are generally forced to operate underground or from outside the country.
LEBANON
Blast probe to restart as court rejects challenges
Lebanon’s appeals court on Monday rejected lawsuits filed against the lead investigator of the Beirut port blast in a decision that allows him to resume his work, the National News Agency said.
The lawsuits, filed a week ago, were part of a growing campaign by Lebanon’s political class against the investigation into the port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020. The blast devastated parts of Beirut, killed more than 200 people and wounded over 6,000.
Three former cabinet ministers, who are also defendants in the investigation, accused the judge of bias and filed the suits. This led to the automatic suspension of the probe pending a court decision.
The appeals court rejected the requests to remove Judge Tarek Bitar, saying doing so is not its jurisdiction. It also fined each of the three former ministers.
Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily in Sardinia: A judge in Sardinia has delayed a decision on Spain's request to extradite former Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont and said he was free to travel. His attorney said that the ruling on extradition to Spain, where Puigdemont is accused of sedition, is pending decisions on two questions being considered by European courts but that his client is free to travel in the meantime. Puigdemont was arrested Sept. 23 in Sardinia, where he had arrived from Belgium to attend a Catalan cultural festival . He was freed a day later pending the extradition hearing. Puigdemont, 58, has avoided extradition since taking up residence in Belgium after leading an illegal 2017 secession bid by Spain's Catalonia region.
Italy's center-left claims mayoral wins: Italy's center-left forces, spearheaded by the Democrats, were headed to victory in Milan and other big-city mayoral races while clinching a runoff berth in Rome, where the populist Five Star Movement's incumbent mayor faced a stinging defeat, according to partial vote counts and projections. The Five Star Movement also failed to clinch a mayoral runoff slot in Turin, where one of its own had been mayor since 2016 .
14 soldiers killed by extremists in Burkina Faso: At least 14 soldiers were killed and seven injured by extremists at a military barracks in Burkina Faso's Sanmatenga province, the government said. Violence linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State is increasing across the once peaceful West African country.
