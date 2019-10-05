The Stockholm talks were the first in about eight months between the Americans and Koreans.

— Bloomberg News

IRAQ

More deaths reported among protesters

Anti-government protests raged again in Iraq on Saturday. Since Tuesday thousands have taken to the streets of several areas in the oil-rich country to protest corruption, a lack of jobs and poor services.

At least 100 deaths have been reported in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, with at least 14 coming on Saturday.

Many of Saturday’s deaths came after security forces in Baghdad opened fire to disperse protesters, witnesses said. Ali al-Bayati, a member of the independent High Commission for Human Rights, said more than 4,000 other people have been injured in the violent unrest.

Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi and his two deputies met with a group of protesters on Saturday to listen to their demands, but little seemed resolved.

— Reuters

Turkey's president warns of impending Syria operation: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his strongest warning yet, threatened to launch a military operation into northeastern Syria, where U.S. troops are deployed in support of Syrian Kurds. Erdogan's threats were a warning that a U.S.-Turkish deal to secure Syria's troubled border region was faltering. He said a Turkish military operation against the Kurdish forces could begin "maybe today, maybe tomorrow." The Turkish military has been dispatching units and equipment to southeast Turkey over the past month.

U.S., Taliban officials reportedly meet: The Taliban met with a U.S. envoy in the Pakistani capital, a Taliban official said, the first such encounter since President Trump announced a month ago that a seemingly imminent peace deal to end Afghanistan's 18-year war was dead. The official offered few details of Friday's meeting. U.S. officials have said that peace talks haven't resumed, at least not now in Islamabad. Still, the meeting is noteworthy as the United States seeks an exit from what has become its longest military engagement. More than 14,000 U.S. troops are in Afghanistan.

Egypt's talks with Ethiopia over Nile dam reach impasse: Egypt says talks with Sudan and Ethiopia over the operation of a $4 billion hydropower dam that Ethiopia is constructing on the Nile have reached a deadlock, and is calling for international mediation. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, announced in 2011, is designed to be the centerpiece of the Horn of Africa country's bid to become the continent's biggest power exporter, generating more than 6,000 megawatts. But Egypt fears that the dam will restrict the flow of the Nile, the source of 90 percent of its fresh water.

— From news services

