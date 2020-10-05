Britain recognizes Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, while also maintaining diplomatic ties with Maduro. The appeals court has ordered a deeper investigation into the matter before either side is given access to the gold inside the Bank of England.

Maduro’s government has demanded the gold, saying it will transfer some proceeds from its sale to the United Nations Development Program for supplies to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

But Britain’s central bank had refused to hand it over to his government, and a judge in July sided with Guaidó, who contends that Maduro’s government is illegitimate and corrupt.

The dispute hinges on Britain’s stance toward Venezuela, which is in economic and political crisis. Britain recognizes Guaidó’s claim to the Venezuelan presidency, as do the United States and dozens of other countries. Guaidó proclaimed himself the interim president in early 2019, months after Maduro declared victory in an election that his critics say was rigged in his favor.

Despite its support for Guaidó, however, the British government has not granted diplomatic credentials to Vanessa Neumann, whom he has named ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Maduro’s ambassador is recognized by the British government.

— Associated Press

WESTERN EUROPE

Deadly flooding sweeps parts of France, Italy

Three more bodies were discovered Monday on the French side of the border with Italy after severe mountain flooding ravaged parts of both countries, leaving at least 12 dead.

Hundreds of rescue workers were searching for up to 20 people.

Flooding devastated mountainous areas in France’s southeastern Alpes-Maritimes region and Italy’s northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont after a storm on Friday and Saturday.

The identities of many of the dead remained unclear.

The prefect of France’s Alpes-Maritimes region told the Nice Matin newspaper that some bodies found in Italy were apparently corpses from coffins that had been swept across the border by the floodwaters.

The flooding has put additional stress on regions coping with the coronavirus pandemic. The governors of Liguria and Piedmont have asked the Italian government for emergency aid.

— Associated Press

Oman is 1st gulf Arab state to reinstate ambassador in Syria: Oman has sent an ambassador to Syria after an eight-year hiatus, the state news agency reported, the latest sign of deepening engagement between Persian Gulf Arab states and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Oman is the first gulf Arab state to reinstate its ambassador to Syria since the eruption of the country's civil war. In 2012, Oman and other gulf Arab countries withdrew their ambassadors in protest of the Syrian government's violent suppression of the uprising. Other Arab states shuttered their embassies, but Oman kept its open throughout the years of conflict.

Pakistan charges ex-leader Zardari with graft: A Pakistani court officially charged former president Asif Ali Zardari in two corruption cases, escalating the legal challenges facing the widower of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. Zardari, now a leading opposition lawmaker, was released on bail on medical grounds in December, six months after his arrest. He is accused of having dozens of bogus bank accounts, a charge he denies, saying he has been politically victimized by Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

6 dead in gang shootout in Mexico City: A shootout between rival gangs in Mexico City left six people dead and four wounded, and police in the north-central state of Guanajuato found two heads and bags of severed body parts scattered on roadsides in two cities there. The violent and fast-growing Jalisco cartel has been expanding into Mexico City and Guanajuato, though it was unclear who was responsible for the killings. Officials have repeatedly denied that the big cartels operate openly in Mexico City, acknowledging only that they use it as a shipment point for drugs.