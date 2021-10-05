The theft of the flags constitutes larceny of government property, Ambelang said. The Confederate flag was removed immediately and the unit does not have reason to believe the incident was anything more than an isolated act of misconduct, he said.
Last year, then-Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper issued a memo asking military commanders to reject “divisive symbols,” although he did not explicitly mention the Confederate flag.
The episode also comes amid an increased use of Confederate flags by far-right activists in the United States and amid Pentagon concerns about the rise of extremism in its ranks.
The Confederate flag has also become more noticeable in Germany, where symbols of racial extremism such as Nazi swastikas are strictly banned. The flags were flown at an anti-lockdown rally in Dresden in March.
— Andrew Jeong
NEW ZEALAND
Zero-covid strategy to be phased out
After months of back-and-forth between coronavirus-free life and lockdowns, New Zealand will phase out its pursuit of zero virus cases and instead rely on vaccines to allow the country to live with the virus.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this week that New Zealand will transition from relying on restrictions, instead using vaccines and “everyday public health measures” to keep residents safe. She added that the change was one “we were always going to make over time.” But the highly contagious delta variant, Ardern said, had “accelerated” this transition.
New Zealand’s admission that it cannot fully eliminate the virus and must instead learn to live with it marks a dramatic shift from the strategy it had employed throughout the pandemic — one that drew attention for the severe restrictions it involved but also envy from some around the world who were living with widespread outbreaks.
The country had gone six months without a locally transmitted case but in recent weeks has been dealing with an outbreak fueled by the delta variant.
“For this outbreak, it’s clear that long periods of heavy restrictions has not got us to zero cases,” Ardern said. “But that is okay. Elimination was important because we didn’t have vaccines. Now we do. So we can begin to change the way we do things.”
New Zealand has recorded 4,408 total cases and 27 deaths, according to government data. On Tuesday morning, the government reported 26 new cases in the previous 24 hours.
— Bryan Pietsch
Britain announces inquiry into police failures following Everard murder: The British government has announced an independent inquiry into "systemic failures" by police after a serving London Metropolitan Police officer abused his position to "arrest" a woman before raping and murdering her. Wayne Couzens, 48, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive. Couzens used his police-issued handcuffs to restrain Everard and falsely arrest her on the pretext that she had violated pandemic restrictions. The Home Office said the inquiry will examine Couzens's behavior in the lead-up to the murder and then address police issues such as vetting procedures. The inquiry is nonstatutory, meaning it lacks the legal authority to compel witnesses.
— Karla Adam