Britain announces inquiry into police failures following Everard murder: The British government has announced an independent inquiry into "systemic failures" by police after a serving London Metropolitan Police officer abused his position to "arrest" a woman before raping and murdering her. Wayne Couzens, 48, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive. Couzens used his police-issued handcuffs to restrain Everard and falsely arrest her on the pretext that she had violated pandemic restrictions. The Home Office said the inquiry will examine Couzens's behavior in the lead-up to the murder and then address police issues such as vetting procedures. The inquiry is nonstatutory, meaning it lacks the legal authority to compel witnesses.