The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage posted the new requirements Sunday on Twitter, confirming a report by the Saudi daily Okaz.

AD

The commission said women will be allowed to rent hotel rooms with proof of identity — an ID card for Saudi women, residency card for foreign residents living in the kingdom and passport for tourists. The same would be required of foreign couples, without the need for them to present a marriage certificate. Previously women needed permission from a male guardian to rent a hotel room.

AD

Women will also be allowed to rent hotel rooms without any form of identification if they have a male guardian present who does have proof of identity, it said.

The move comes amid changes over the past year in Saudi Arabia, including lifting a ban on movie theaters in the kingdom and the world’s only ban on women driving.

AD

— Associated Press

IRAN

Chinese state oil firm quits $5 billion deal

China’s state oil company has pulled out of a $5 billion deal to develop a portion of Iran’s massive offshore natural gas field, Iran’s oil minister said Sunday, an agreement from which France’s Total earlier withdrew over U.S. sanctions.

The South Pars field deal, struck in the wake of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, appears to be the latest business casualty of the U.S. pressure campaign on Tehran following the Trump administration’s unilateral withdrawal from the agreement.

AD

It also comes as China and the United States engage in their own trade war, as Beijing and Washington levy billions of dollars in tariffs on each other’s goods.

AD

Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh, quoted by the ministry’s SHANA news agency, said Sunday that the China National Petroleum Corp. was “no longer in the project.” He did not elaborate or give any reason for the withdrawal.

Officials in Beijing did not acknowledge the decision.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif separately complained Sunday about the U.S. campaign against Tehran and its effect on foreign investments.

“We have been facing plenty of problems in the field of investment because of the U.S. maximum-pressure policy,” Zarif told a parliamentary committee, according to the semiofficial Tasnim news agency. “We are trying to remove the problems.”

AD

AD

Iran holds the world’s second-largest known reserves of natural gas and the world’s fourth-largest oil reserves.

Much of its natural gas comes from its South Pars field, which Iran shares with Qatar.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Archaeologists claim to discover ancient city

The Israel Antiquities Authority said Sunday that researchers have discovered the remains of a large, 5,000-year-old city that sheds new light on experts’ understanding of the period.

Calling it a “cosmopolitan and planned city,” the authority said the early Bronze Age settlement covered 160 acres and was home to about 6,000 people.

“In this city, we have a planned settlement with a whole net of streets and alleys and squares, and drainage installations, storage installation,” said Yitzhak Paz, a director of excavation on behalf of the authority.

AD

AD

The city was discovered during preparations for a highway interchange project near Harish, a town about 30 miles north of Tel Aviv.

Researchers said the discovery “dramatically changes” their understanding of the period — a time in which a rural, agrarian society was beginning to establish urban sites.

Among the discoveries was an unusual ritual temple, burned animal bones — evidence of sacrificial offerings — and a figurine of a human head. There also were pottery fragments, flint tools and stone vessels.

The Antiquities Authority said that during the dig, archaeologists also found evidence of an earlier settlement — dating back 7,000 years — underneath the city’s houses.

AD

— Associated Press

6 elephants drown, 2 rescued in Thai park: A herd of wild elephants was swept away by raging waters in a national park in Thailand, drowning six, while rangers helped steer two of the animals out of a deep ravine. Staff at Khao Yai National Park discovered the two struggling elephants and the carcasses near the Haew Narok waterfall, also known as the Ravine of Hell. The two elephants were trying to reach a dead calf, park officials said. The park is home to about 300 wild elephants and is part of a UNESCO World Heritage site.

AD

Socialists top Portugal election, exit polls show: The center-left Socialist Party gained the most votes in Portugal's general election, exit polls indicated, leaving it poised to continue in government for another four years. However, the party probably will fall short of a majority in parliament. That would mean pursuing alliances with other left-of-center parties, as it did in its last term, to pass legislation.

— From news services

AD