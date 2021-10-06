Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. filed his papers with the elections commission, then waved at dozens of supporters chanting his name.
The 64-year-old Marcos announced his candidacy Tuesday, vowing to unite Filipinos to overcome the challenges in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But issues surrounding the Marcos family continue to stoke political divisions more than three decades after the dictator’s downfall.
More than 100 anti-Marcos activists vowed to campaign against Marcos Jr. and burned effigies of his father and the current president, Rodrigo Duterte, an ally of the Marcoses, in a protest at the Commission on Human Rights.
Protest leader Tinay Palabay said a coalition of left-wing and human rights groups would organize more street and online protests over Marcos Jr.’s candidacy; push the Supreme Court to uphold a graft conviction of his mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos; and ask other candidates not to align with him.
Ferdinand Marcos was ousted in a 1986 army-backed “people power” uprising and died in exile in Hawaii three years later without admitting any wrongdoing.
A Hawaii court found Marcos liable for human rights violations and awarded $2 billion from his estate to compensate more than 9,000 Filipinos who filed a lawsuit against him for torture, incarceration, extrajudicial killings and disappearances.
Marcos Jr. is the latest to join the race to succeed Duterte, who has been in the crosshairs of human rights groups himself for a brutal crackdown on illegal drugs that has left thousands of suspects dead.
— Associated Press
PAKISTAN
Strong earthquake in mountains kills 11
A powerful earthquake early Thursday shook a remote mountainous part of southwestern Pakistan dotted with coal mines and mud houses, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than 200, an official said.
The death toll was expected to rise as officials search through the remote mountainous area, said Suhail Anwar Shaheen, the deputy commissioner of the area.
At least four of the dead were killed when the coal mine in which they were working collapsed, said Shaheen, citing reports from coal miners in the area.
The epicenter of the 5.7 magnitude quake was about eight miles north-northeast of Harnai in Baluchistan province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It struck about 12 miles below the surface.
The area, about 60 miles from Quetta, the provincial capital, is dotted with coal mines, which has Shaheen worried the death toll could rise. It struck in the early morning while scores of miners were already at work, he said.
Most of the people in the area live in sun-baked mud houses, many of which collapsed.
— Associated Press
Red Crescent says 17 bodies washed ashore in Libya: At least 17 bodies, probably of Europe-bound migrants, washed ashore in western Libya, the Libyan Red Crescent said. The bodies were found this week near the western town of Zawiya, the Red Crescent's branch in the town said. The migrants probably drowned, it said. The U.N. migration agency has said that more than 1,100 migrants have been reported dead or presumed dead in boat mishaps and shipwrecks off the coast of Libya this year.
American in Bali 'suitcase murder' to be released Oct. 29: A Chicago woman convicted of assisting her boyfriend in her mother's murder and stuffing the body in a suitcase on Indonesia's resort island of Bali in 2014 is being released early from a 10-year sentence, a prison official said. Heather Mack, who was 18 when she was arrested after the discovery of Sheila von Wiese-Mack's body in the trunk of a taxi near the St. Regis Bali Resort, will be freed and deported to the United States on Oct. 29, said the head of the Kerobokan prison. Mack and her then-boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were convicted in April 2015. Schafer received an 18-year sentence. In 2016, a cousin of his pleaded guilty to helping plan the killing in exchange for $50,000 that Mack was expected to inherit and was sentenced the next year to nine years in prison.
— From news services