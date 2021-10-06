American in Bali 'suitcase murder' to be released Oct. 29: A Chicago woman convicted of assisting her boyfriend in her mother's murder and stuffing the body in a suitcase on Indonesia's resort island of Bali in 2014 is being released early from a 10-year sentence, a prison official said. Heather Mack, who was 18 when she was arrested after the discovery of Sheila von Wiese-Mack's body in the trunk of a taxi near the St. Regis Bali Resort, will be freed and deported to the United States on Oct. 29, said the head of the Kerobokan prison. Mack and her then-boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were convicted in April 2015. Schafer received an 18-year sentence. In 2016, a cousin of his pleaded guilty to helping plan the killing in exchange for $50,000 that Mack was expected to inherit and was sentenced the next year to nine years in prison.