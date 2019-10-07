ITALY

Migrant boat capsizes, killing at least 13

At least 13 people died when an overloaded migrant boat capsized near the island of Lampedusa as they were about to be rescued, the Italian coast guard said Monday.

The smugglers’ boat overturned as a patrol boat was preparing to take migrants on board in rough seas about six miles off Lampedusa just after midnight, the coast guard said.

Twenty-two migrants were rescued from the sea, and 13 bodies were recovered. The coast guard said all of the recovered bodies were of women.

Initial reports by authorities in Sicily who received the distress call put the number of migrants on board at about 50. Nongovernmental organizations say that as many as 30 migrants, including eight children, could be missing from the boat, which had departed Tunisia.

A spokesman for the U.N. refugee agency called for the European Union to resume its search-and-rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea, where more than 1,000 migrants have died this year, most of them on the perilous crossing from Libya.

In the absence of an E.U. search-and-rescue operation, the job of rescuing migrants has largely been left to humanitarian rescue ships, which both Italy and Malta have consistently refused to allow into port.

Meanwhile, Spanish aid group Open Arms said it rescued 44 people, including one toddler and a months-old baby, on a boat trying to reach European shores.

— Associated Press

JAPAN

N. Korean fishermen rescued after collision

Japanese authorities said they rescued all of about 60 North Korean fishermen whose boat collided with a Japanese patrol vessel and sank Monday in an area crowded with poachers.

The steel boat collided with the Japanese Fisheries Agency inspection boat in Japan’s exclusive economic zone off the country’s northern coast.

The North Korean boat sank about half an hour after the collision in the Yamatotai area, known as rich grounds for squid fishing.

The North Korean boat had made an unauthorized entry into the exclusive economic zone, and the collision occurred just as the Japanese vessel was warning it to move out, a Fisheries Agency official told reporters. He said officials were investigating whether the North Korean boat was actually conducting illegal fishing and how the two ships collided.

The coast guard’s regional office in Niigata said officials handed the fishermen to another North Korean boat in the area after notifying the North’s rescue coordination center to arrange their way home. It said the North Korean crew members had no life-threatening conditions.

Japan and North Korea have no diplomatic ties. The two countries also have disputes over Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, as well as North Korea’s nuclear and missile development and the North’s abduction of Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s.

— Associated Press

NICARAGUA

Student leader seeking Ortega's ouster returns

A student leader who confronted President Daniel Ortega in the first, failed talks on solving Nicaragua’s political standoff returned to the Central American country Monday after spending a year in exile in the United States.

Lesther Alemán, 21, was met at Managua’s international airport by other student leaders and opposition figures.

Alemán told reporters he is running a “very high risk” by returning but that won’t stop him. “The decision has been totally personal, and I am not encouraging anybody to return,” he said, “because the repression in the country continues.”

Anti-government protests erupted in April 2018 and were met with a crackdown. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights says 328 people were killed, hundreds were arrested and at least 70,000 fled into exile.

The government accuses the opposition of a “failed coup d’etat.”

Alemán was a fourth-year journalism student when the unrest began and became well known after he urged Ortega to resign during the nationally televised talks in May 2018.

After months hiding in safe houses, Alemán fled across the southern border into Costa Rica.

— Associated Press

U.N. peacekeeper killed in Mali: The United Nations said a peacekeeper from Chad was killed and five others were seriously wounded in attacks in Mali. The peacekeeper was killed and four colleagues were wounded when their convoy struck an explosive device in the northern region of Kidal, a U.N. spokesman said. Meanwhile, a peacekeeper from Togo was severely wounded when gunmen assaulted a temporary U.N. operating base in Mali's troubled central region. Extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State are active in the West African nation.

Sri Lankan president will not seek reelection: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has decided not to seek reelection next month. A record 35 candidates filed nominations for the Nov. 16 election, with former defense chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa considered the favorite. Rajapaksa served as defense chief under his brother, former strongman president Mahinda Rajapaksa. Sirisena did not pay a deposit by a Sunday deadline, making him ineligible to file a nomination.

— From news services