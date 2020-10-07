South Korea’s spy agency had earlier told lawmakers that Jo left his Rome residence with his wife in November 2018 and was under protection at an unspecified location outside Italy.

AD

Ha Tae-keung, a member of the intelligence committee in the National Assembly, wrote on Facebook that Jo arrived in South Korea in July 2019 and is under the protection of the government.

AD

Ha said he was confirming Jo’s arrival on behalf of the committee to prevent a media frenzy, after a South Korean TV station reported about his defection on Tuesday. Ha said the committee decided not to provide further details about Jo for his safety.

Jeon Hae-cheol, chairman of the committee, told reporters later Wednesday that Jo came to South Korea voluntarily after often expressing wishes to resettle there. Neither lawmaker said how they obtained the information. It is likely that they were briefed by the National Intelligence Service.

AD

— Associated Press

YEMEN

52 reported killed as clashes rage in port city

Fierce clashes in Yemen’s strategic port city of Hodeida between government forces and Houthi rebels continued for the fifth straight day Wednesday, leaving 52 people dead, including civilians, Yemeni officials said.

AD

The fighting has raged in the district of Hays and the town of Durayhimi, just south of the Hodeida port, which handles about 70 percent of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports, the officials said.

The clashes marked the heaviest bout of violence in months between forces of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government and the Iranian-backed Houthis in the city, they said. About 70 people, including more than two dozen civilians, were wounded, they said.

AD

The officials, who are from both sides, said the rebels have tried to break a siege on Durayhimi, laid by a government-allied force for more than two years.

In 2018, fighting erupted in Hodeida after government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition moved in to wrest control of the city from the Houthis. After month of clashes, the two sides signed a U.N.-brokered agreement in December that year. The deal was never fully implemented.

AD

— Associated Press

2 found guilty of supporting 2013 mall attack in Kenya: A Kenyan court found Mohamed Ahmed Mustafa and Hussein Hassan Abdi guilty of supporting the 2013 attack on Nairobi's Westgate Mall that killed 67 people. A third suspect was acquitted. The attack by four gunmen with the Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab was the first large-scale assault in Kenya's capital. Kenya's police and army were criticized for their response. It took at least two hours for the police tactical team to get into the mall, leaving security guards and volunteers to fend for those inside.

AD

Pakistan to keep top suspect in Daniel Pearl murder in jail: A British-born Pakistani man on death row over the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl will remain in jail for three more months despite his acquittal by a lower court in April, according to a government order. Prosecutors made the announcement during a Supreme Court hearing on whether Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh should stay in jail. The court convened on an appeal by Pearl's family, seeking to keep Sheikh on death row over the beheading of the Wall Street Journal reporter. The lower court's ruling had acquitted Sheikh and three other accomplices. It found him guilty of a single charge of abduction, which he is appealing.

AD

Nigerian migrant burned alive in Libya's Tripoli: A migrant worker was burned to death in Libya's capital, U.N. and government officials said. The Interior Ministry of the U.N.-supported government said three Libyans stormed a factory in Tripoli where African migrants were working. The Libyans detained a Nigerian, poured gasoline on him and set him on fire, the ministry said. Three other migrants suffered burns. Arrests have been made, it said. The attack underscores the perils that migrants face in Libya, which in recent years has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe.