Byun Hui-su was discharged in January 2020 after the army concluded that her operation could be a reason for dismissal. The army cited a law that allows the military to discharge personnel with physical or mental disability if those problems didn’t result from combat or the line of duty and said Byun’s loss of male genitals amounted to a disability.
Byun, who said she had gender-confirmation surgery in Thailand in November 2019, expressed a desire to continue serving, but a military panel rejected her appeal. She filed a lawsuit against the military in August 2020, and her relatives inherited the suit after she died in March.
The Daejeon District Court said the army’s decision to discharge Byun couldn’t be legally justified because it was based on an assertion that she was male. The court noted that the army already knew Byun had applied in court to change her legal status as a woman when it decided to discharge her. The court granted Byun’s request weeks after she was discharged.
— Associated Press
Iranian state TV says speedboats intercepted U.S. Navy vessel: Iran's state TV reported that speedboats belonging to the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps intercepted U.S. vessels in the Persian Gulf. A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was unaware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. The report aired footage that it said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats. It shows at least one vessel with a U.S. flag and several personnel aboard as at least two speedboats seem to be chasing it. The report did not say when the encounter occurred.
Ambush attack in Mali leaves 9 soldiers dead, 11 wounded: Gunmen ambushed troops in Mali's central region, killing at least nine soldiers and wounding 11, an army statement said. Three army vehicles were destroyed in the attack, the statement said. No group has asserted responsibility for the ambush, but it is similar to others carried out by extremist groups linked to al-Qaeda that are active in central Mali.
Assailants kill 2 schoolteachers in Kashmir: Assailants fatally shot two schoolteachers in Indian-controlled Kashmir amid a sudden rise in targeted killings of civilians in the disputed region, police said. Authorities blamed militants battling Indian control for the attack on the outskirts of Srinagar, the region's main city. It was the seventh targeted killing in six days. The Himalayan territory is divided between India and Pakistan, but both claim its entirety.
— From news services