The move could hurt efforts to revive settlement talks on the island and stoke Turkey’s dispute with European Union members Cyprus and Greece over eastern Mediterranean maritime rights, which cooled after Ankara and Athens agreed to resume talks.

Varosha’s 39,000 Greek Cypriot residents fled in the second wave of an invasion mounted by Turkey in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. The area was sealed off by the Turkish military, dashing any hope of return for Greek Cypriots.

Nicos Anastasiades, Cyprus’s internationally recognized president, called Thursday’s move “illegal.” His government said it would file a recourse to the U.N. Security Council.

The E.U. has said it is deeply concerned, foreseeing an increase in tensions. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres has also voiced concern. Russia said the reopening was unacceptable.

The latest attempt at reunification between the two Cypriot sides collapsed in disarray in ­mid-2017. The discovery of offshore energy resources has complicated efforts to resolve the partition.

— Reuters

CAUCASUS

Azerbaijan accused of shelling cathedral

Armenia accused Azerbaijan on Thursday of shelling a historic cathedral in the separatist territory of ­Nagorno-Karabakh, where nearly two weeks of heavy fighting has killed hundreds of people.

The dome of Holy Savior Cathedral, also known as Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, was pierced by a shell that also damaged the building’s interior.

Media reports said some children were inside the cathedral in the town of Shusha at the time of the shelling, and although they were not wounded, they suffered from stress after the attack.

Hours later, the cathedral came under more shelling that wounded two Russian journalists, one of whom was hospitalized in grave condition, according to Armenian officials.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry denounced the shelling as a “monstrous crime and a challenge to the civilized humankind,” warning Azerbaijan that targeting religious sites amounts to a war crime.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry denied attacking the cathedral, saying its army “doesn’t target historical, cultural and, especially, religious buildings and monuments.”

— Associated Press

NETHERLANDS

6 sentenced to prison in foiled terrorist plot

A Dutch court convicted six men Thursday of plotting a large-scale jihadist attack on a public event and sentenced them to prison terms ranging from 10 to 17 years.

Rotterdam District Court said the men were planning to open fire with AK-47 assault rifles at a festival and to detonate a car bomb in late 2018. They also planned to wear explosive vests and detonate them when police arrived.

But intelligence agencies tipped off police, and an undercover operative was able to infiltrate the gang and thwart their preparations before any attack took place. The suspects were arrested in September 2018.

The ringleader, a man of Iraqi descent, was sentenced to 17 years. The names of the defendants weren’t released in line with Dutch privacy rules.

— Associated Press

Two more countries recall their envoys to Belarus: Bulgaria and Slovakia are recalling their ambassadors to Belarus for consultations in solidarity with Lithuania and Poland, their foreign ministers said after meeting with Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Slovakia's capital, Bratislava. Poland and Lithuania recalled their ambassadors Tuesday to defuse regional tensions after Belarus demanded they cut staff at their embassies for their "destructive" actions. After Poland and Lithuania, four more E.U. nations, including Germany, recalled their envoys on Wednesday amid continued tensions with Minsk over its crackdown on protesters after a disputed presidential election.

New crown prince installed in Kuwait:Kuwait's new crownprince took the oath of office, according to Kuwaiti state TV, after the country's parliament unanimously approved the new ruling emir's choice of successor. Sheikh Meshal Ahmed al-Jaber, 80, promised to safeguard the country's "constitution and democratic approach" as well as its "platform of peace and humanitarian work." The royal family has moved swiftly to assure a smooth transition after the death last week of the ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Ahmed al-Sabah. His 83-year-old half brother, Sheikh Nawaf Ahmed al-Sabah, assumed the throne and named his heir apparent.