The oil “very probably comes from Venezuela, as says the Petrobras study,” Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles told members of the lower house of Congress’s environmental commission.

Salles said the oil was transported on a foreign boat navigating close to the Brazilian coast, but stressed that the cause of the spill remained unknown.

The minister said the oil had been particularly hard to track as it lay under the surface of the water and could not be easily detected from planes.

Petrobras has been helping authorities in investigating the origin of the mysterious oil sludge.

Environmental experts fear that the oil will damage coral and marine life.

As of late Monday, authorities had retrieved more than 130 tons of sludge, which has killed at least seven turtles.

— Associated Press

SPAIN

Security firm accused of spying on Assange

Spain’s National Court said Wednesday that it is investigating a Spanish security firm that worked for the Ecuadoran Embassy in London on suspicion that it spied on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for U.S. secret services during the seven years he spent in the embassy.

The court said it is investigating whether David Morales and his Undercover Global S.L. security agency invaded Assange’s privacy and that of his attorney by installing hidden microphones and other devices in the embassy.

It said the information gathered appeared to have been passed on to Ecuadoran and U.S. bodies.

Assange is jailed in London, fighting extradition to the United States on espionage charges.

He was given asylum in the embassy for about seven years after he jumped bail in 2012 when Sweden sought his extradition on sexual misconduct allegations.

Court documents said Morales and his firm were also under investigation for alleged bribery and money laundering.

The court opened the investigation in August after a complaint by Assange and his legal team but did not release the information until Wednesday as it had placed a secrecy order on the case.

A court official confirmed that Morales was arrested last month but is on conditional release.

— Associated Press

Measles outbreak kills more than 4,000 in Congo this year: More than 4,000 people have died in Congo this year in the world's largest measles outbreak, the United Nations children's agency said. The Central African nation is also battling an Ebola outbreak that has killed about half that number since August 2018. Since January, more than 200,000 cases of measles have been reported across Congo, UNICEF said. More than 140,000 involve children under 5, who also make up nearly 90 percent of deaths. UNICEF noted several reasons for the outbreak, including Congo's weak health system, community mistrust of vaccines, logistical challenges and lack of security.

Malaysia's Parliament scraps law penalizing 'fake news': Malaysia's Parliament scrapped a law making "fake news" a crime, which critics say was aimed at curbing dissent, a year after an initial attempt to repeal the legislation was blocked. The Anti-Fake News Act 2018 was passed by Prime Minister Najib Razak's administration just weeks before he lost the May 2018 election to an alliance led by Mahathir Mohamad, who had promised to scrap the law. Rights groups had denounced the law, which allowed fines and jail terms, as repressive and accused Najib of using it to cover up allegations of graft and mismanagement.

Tunisian candidate released from prison 4 days before vote: Tunisian presidential candidate and media mogul Nabil Karoui left a prison where he had been jailed since August, just four days before the presidential runoff election, after the Court of Cassation ordered his release. Karoui is under investigation on allegations of money laundering and tax fraud. He says the allegations are politically motivated. Karoui, owner of the private Nessma TV station, is facing independent law professor Kais Saied in the Sunday runoff.

— From news services

