The latest outburst of violence began Sept. 27. Nagorno-Karabakh lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

The Kremlin said Putin proposed calling a cease-fire to exchange prisoners and collect the bodies of dead soldiers. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov greeted his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts in Moscow on Friday afternoon.

Armenia said it is open to a cease-fire, while Azerbaijan has made a truce conditional on Armenian forces withdrawing from Nagorno-Karabakh.



French President Emmanuel Macron also has spoken with the two sides, and his office voiced hope for a truce, saying it was coordinating with the Kremlin.

— Associated Press

LEBANON

Leader Diab warns of 'social explosion'

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab said Friday that any step to lift subsidies now on vital goods would be unacceptable and would cause a “social explosion.”

In a TV address, Diab, who resigned two months ago after a huge explosion damaged much of Beirut and worsened the country’s economic crisis, said $4 billion has been spent in 2020 on subsidizing food, medicine, flour and wheat imports.

He warned that the country’s central bank and “all those who support such a decision” on subsidies would be responsible for the ensuing chaos.

Crushed by debt, Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war. As prices soar, many Lebanese have been plunged into poverty and are increasingly reliant on subsidized food, drugs and fuel.

Lebanon has $1.8 billion in foreign exchange reserves left for subsidizing imports but could make this last for six more months by scrapping support for some goods, an official source told Reuters on Thursday.

Parliamentary consultations to choose a new prime minister will begin Thursday, in an effort to push the fractious political class to form a government.

— Reuters

Britain recalls its ambassador to Belarus for consultations: Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Britain is temporarily recalling its ambassador to Belarus for consultations on the situation in the country. "UK condemns Belarus' decision to expel Polish & Lithuanian diplomats," Raab said in a tweet. "In solidarity, we are temporarily recalling our Ambassador for consultations." Earlier on Friday, Poland and Lithuania said they were recalling some diplomats from Minsk after Belarus demanded they scale down their missions. Last week, the two countries recalled their ambassadors to Belarus for consultations, and Belarus did the same for its ambassadors to the two nations. Lithuania and Poland have been strong critics of the political turmoil in Belarus since its disputed Aug. 9 presidential election.

Drought depletes Paraguay River: The Paraguay River has reached its lowest level in half a century after months of extreme drought in the region, slowing cargo traffic and exposing the vulnerability of landlocked Paraguay's economy. Some 85 percent of Paraguay's foreign trade is conducted via the river, which has been depleted by a lack of rainfall in the Pantanal area of Mato Grosso state in Brazil. The river also flows through Bolivia and Argentina.

Police fire tear gas as Nigerians protest brutality: Nigerian police used tear gas to disperse dozens of people who had gathered in the capital, Abuja, to protest alleged brutality by members of a special police unit, witnesses said. Protesters, some with placards, ran as tear gas hung in the air. Sporadic protests have erupted across Nigeria after a video last week alleged to show members of the Special Anti-Robbery squad fatally shooting a man in Delta state.

2 Japanese towns seek to host nuclear waste storage: Two remote towns in northern Japan struggling with rapidly graying and shrinking populations signed up to possibly host a high-level radioactive waste storage site as a means of economic survival. Suttsu, on the northwest coast of Hokkaido, and Kamoenai, just north of Suttsu, applied in Tokyo for feasibility studies.