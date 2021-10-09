The electricity grid ground to a halt after the country’s two main power stations, Deir Ammar and Zahrani, ran out of diesel fuel, leaving the nationwide network without the minimum amount of power required to sustain it, said Energy Minister Walid Fayad.
The government was working to secure emergency fuel supplies from other sources, including the army, to bridge the shortfall until a shipment of Iraqi oil due to arrive Saturday night could be offloaded and distributed into the network. At most, he said, the total outage can be expected to last only a couple of days, and he hoped to find a stopgap solution more quickly.
Hospitals have been forced to suspend operations or halt vital procedures because they don’t have enough fuel for generators. In some areas, water supplies have stopped because there isn’t enough electricity to power the pumps.
— Liz Sly
LIBYA
Guards kill at least 6 migrants, U.N. says
Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday.
The development comes a week after authorities rounded up more than 5,000 migrants in a massive crackdown and after U.N.-commissioned investigators said abuses and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity.
The shooting took place Friday in the Mabani detention center west of Tripoli, where authorities had brought 4,187 new detainees, including 511 women and 60 children, according to the International Organization for Migration. The IOM said guards started shooting after a riot and attempted escape by migrants.
— Associated Press
Volcano releases new lava stream: A new lava flow belched Saturday from the La Palma volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands, threatening to spread more destruction on the Atlantic Ocean island, where over 1,000 buildings have already been engulfed or badly damaged by streams of molten rock. The partial collapse of the volcanic cone overnight produced a new lava stream that started to follow a similar path down the Cumbre Vieja ridge toward the western shore to the ocean. Authorities said the new flow is within the area that evacuated following the Sept. 19 eruption, when 6,000 residents were forced to flee their homes and farms.
Hijacking fugitive is reported dead: Ali Atwa, a senior Hezbollah operative who was on the FBI’s most wanted list for his role in a notorious plane hijacking, has died, the Lebanese militant group said. Atwa, who was believed to be in his early 60s, died of cancer-related complications, Hezbollah said. Atwa was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2001 with two other alleged participants in the 1985 hijacking of TWA Flight 847. The ordeal began in Athens on June 14, lasted 16 days and left a U.S. Navy diver on the plane dead. The hijackers demanded the release of Palestinian and Lebanese prisoners in Israel.
Plane crash in Amazon kills 6: A Bolivian air force plane crashed in the Amazon jungle in northeast Bolivia, killing all six people on board, police said. Two military pilots and four civilian passengers died, according to a police report from the Beni region, where the crash occurred. The plane caught fire after going down in thick vegetation, and residents from the nearby Agua Dulce community helped to extinguish the flames. An investigation of the cause was underway.
— From news reports