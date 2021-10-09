

Volcano releases new lava stream: A new lava flow belched Saturday from the La Palma volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands, threatening to spread more destruction on the Atlantic Ocean island, where over 1,000 buildings have already been engulfed or badly damaged by streams of molten rock. The partial collapse of the volcanic cone overnight produced a new lava stream that started to follow a similar path down the Cumbre Vieja ridge toward the western shore to the ocean. Authorities said the new flow is within the area that evacuated following the Sept. 19 eruption, when 6,000 residents were forced to flee their homes and farms.

Hijacking fugitive is reported dead: Ali Atwa, a senior Hezbollah operative who was on the FBI’s most wanted list for his role in a notorious plane hijacking, has died, the Lebanese militant group said. Atwa, who was believed to be in his early 60s, died of cancer-related complications, Hezbollah said. Atwa was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2001 with two other alleged participants in the 1985 hijacking of TWA Flight 847. The ordeal began in Athens on June 14, lasted 16 days and left a U.S. Navy diver on the plane dead. The hijackers demanded the release of Palestinian and Lebanese prisoners in Israel.

Plane crash in Amazon kills 6: A Bolivian air force plane crashed in the Amazon jungle in northeast Bolivia, killing all six people on board, police said. Two military pilots and four civilian passengers died, according to a police report from the Beni region, where the crash occurred. The plane caught fire after going down in thick vegetation, and residents from the nearby Agua Dulce community helped to extinguish the flames. An investigation of the cause was underway.