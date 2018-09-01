MIDDLE EAST

Refugees dismayed

by cut to U.S. aid fund

Palestinian refugees reacted with dismay on Saturday to the United States’ decision to halt funding to a United Nations agency, warning that it would lead to more poverty, anger and instability in the Middle East.

In Gaza, Nashat Abu El-Oun, a refugee and father of eight, said: “The situation is bad, and it will become worse. . . . People can hardly afford living these days, and if they became unable to earn their living, they will begin thinking of unlawful things.”

Speaking in Jordan, where more than 2 million registered Palestinian refugees live, Chris Gunness, a spokesman for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, said: “It is a deeply regrettable decision. . . . Some of the most disadvantaged, marginalized and vulnerable people on this planet are likely to suffer.”

The 68-year-old agency provides services, such as health clinics and schools, along with food assistance, to about 5 million Palestinian refugees across Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and the West Bank and Gaza.

The decision will worsen a $217 million funding gap the agency already faced. The Trump administration, in announcing its decision, called the agency’s business model and fiscal practices an “irredeemably flawed operation” and “simply unsustainable.”

IRAN

Missile report called 'false and ridiculous'

Iran has rejected a news report that Tehran has moved missiles to Iraq.

“Such false and ridiculous news have no purpose other than affecting Iran’s foreign relations, especially with its neighbors,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said, according to the Iranian News Agency. “This news is solely aimed at creating fears in the countries of the region.”

Iranian, Iraqi and Western sources told Reuters that Iran has given ballistic missiles to Shiite proxies in Iraq and is developing the capacity to build more there.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Twitter that he was “deeply concerned” by the reports and urged Iraqi leaders to quickly form a new government after a May 12 parliamentary election. “If true, this would be a gross violation of Iraqi sovereignty” and of a U.N. Security Council resolution, Pompeo tweeted.

Terrorism suspected in stabbing at Amsterdam station: Dutch officials say a 19-year-old Afghan citizen had a "terrorist motive" for stabbing two people Friday at the main train station in Amsterdam. Police shot and wounded the suspect. The local government said it appeared the victims, both Americans, weren't targeted for a specific reason. They were recovering in a hospital from what police termed serious but not life-threatening injuries. Their identities weren't released.

Russia says Ukraine peace talks are in jeopardy: Russia is ruling out any rapid progress in peace talks for eastern Ukraine after pro-Russian separatist leader Alexander Zakharchenko was killed in a bomb explosion. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday's attack was "Ukraine's provocation . . . obviously aimed at derailing the implementation of the Minsk agreements," referring to the 2015 deals aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. Zakharchenko, 42, was a native of the Donetsk region who led the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in an armed rebellion against the Ukrainian state for the past four years.

Brazilians react to exclusion of Lula on presidential ballot: Brazilians reacted with a mixture of satisfaction, sadness and resignation to a decision by the country's top electoral court barring former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from October's presidential election. Early Saturday morning, the court voted 6-1 against the once hugely popular president who is now imprisoned on a corruption conviction. His left-leaning Workers' Party says it will file an appeal against the ruling. Da Silva is expected to be replaced by running mate and former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad.

