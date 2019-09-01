VATICAN

Pope picks 13 cardinals, deepening his imprint

Pope Francis appointed 13 new cardinals on Sunday in a surprise move, again putting his stamp on the future of a Catholic Church that he wants to be more open.

Ten of them are younger than 80 and may one day be called to elect Francis’s successor, boosting the possibility that the next pope could continue his policies.

The group includes bishops and archbishops from Cuba, Congo and Guatemala.

The 10 younger than 80, and thus eligible to vote in a conclave after Francis, 82, dies or retires, are known as cardinal electors. The others were given the honor for their service to the Church.

Francis, who made the announcement at his Sunday address, has chosen about 70 of the nearly 130 electors.

Many of those named have reputations as progressives on issues such as immigration and share Francis’s support of dialogue with non-Christians.

Francis again chose to give the influential rank to a number of men from poor or developing nations. This has further shifted the makeup of the College of Cardinals away from Europe to Africa, Asia and Latin America.

One of the cardinals, Czech-born Canadian Michael Czerny, is the Vatican’s expert on migration, a choice reflecting Francis’s defense of immigrants.

FRANCE

Attack suspect said to be in 'psychotic state'

An Afghan man was in a “psychotic state” and on drugs during a stabbing in France that killed one person and injured eight, but investigators have not turned up any terrorist ties, a regional prosecutor said Sunday.

A psychiatric evaluation of the man in custody revealed that he was experiencing “paranoid delirium” during Saturday’s attack, prosecutor Nicolas Jacquet said. The man reported that he “heard voices” telling him to kill, according to Jacquet.

A 19-year-old man died in the attack, which happened outside a subway station in the Lyon suburb of Villeurbanne. Passersby surrounded and apprehended the assailant before police arrived, the prosecutor said.

The man has been living in a French center for asylum seekers, Jacquet said, and held a temporary residency card. He was first recorded in France in 2009, the prosecutor said, and subsequently traveled to Britain, Italy, Germany and Norway.

Officers searched the suspect’s residence, Jacquet said, but “nothing was found showing any kind of radicalization.”

Bolsonaro to have surgery next week: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will have surgery on a hernia that developed after previous operations for a stabbing a year ago, according to hospital authorities. The hospital where the surgery will take place said Bolsonaro's surgeon was doing a routine checkup and detected an incisional hernia. Bolsonaro was stabbed in September 2018 at a campaign rally. The attacker was deemed to be mentally ill and ordered to be held indefinitely in a prison mental institution.

Maldives panel says missing journalist was killed: A Maldives commission of inquiry concluded that a journalist reported missing since 2014 has been killed, possibly by people tied to fighters in Syria, the commission's president said. Husnu Suood said Ahmed Rilwan, who was attached to the news site Maldives Independent, was abducted outside his home on Hulhumale island and killed. He said Rilwan had been in touch with a group of Maldivians fighting in Syria and was accused by its leader of being a nonbeliever in Islam.

