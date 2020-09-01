AD

A Seoul court earlier rejected the prosecutors’ request to arrest Lee, who stepped into his leadership role after his father, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee, fell ill in May 2014.

Lee Jae-yong was sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 for offering the equivalent of $7 million in bribes to then-President Park Geun-hye and one of her confidantes while seeking government support for the merger. Park, ousted from office in March 2017, is serving a decades-long prison term on bribery, abuse of power and other charges.

— Associated Press

RWANDA

'Hotel Rwanda' hero's kin say he was abducted

The family of Paul Rusesabagina — hailed as hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda’s 1994 genocide — has accused authorities in Kigali of kidnapping him, speaking out a day after he was paraded before the media in handcuffs.

Rusesabagina was played by Don Cheadle in ‘‘Hotel Rwanda,” which told of how Rusesabagina, a hotel manager, used his job and his connections with the Hutu elite to protect Tutsis fleeing the slaughter.

Rwandan police said Rusesabagina — who called for armed resistance to the government in a YouTube video — was arrested on terrorism charges on an international arrest warrant. His family disputes that.

“He was kidnapped and taken by extraordinary rendition to Rwanda,” his daughter Carine Kanimba posted on Facebook.

Another daughter, Anaise, told the BBC World Service radio that her father had last called the family on Thursday from Dubai.

“I believe he was kidnapped because he would never go to Rwanda on his own will,” Anaise told the BBC.

Rusesabagina moved abroad after the genocide and won worldwide acclaim, but some genocide survivors and President Paul Kagame have disputed his account of rescuing Tutsis or accused him of exploiting the genocide for commercial gain.

Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen who resides in the United States, has called for armed rebellion against Kagame.

— Reuters

Jailed Zimbabwean journalist has virus symptoms, lawyer says: A Zimbabwean journalist in jail for more than a month is "visibly ill" and exhibiting symptoms "consistent with covid-19," one of his attorneys said, but prison authorities claim the journalist "is well." A doctor who later assessed him noted that Hopewell Chin'ono was suffering from "a headache, fever and distorted taste. It's consistent with covid-19," said Doug Coltart, a lawyer who visited him in jail. Chin'ono was arrested in July along with an opposition politician and accused of inciting violence for expressing support on social media for an anti-government demonstration. The protest was foiled by authorities.

3 dead as tug responding to Mauritius oil spill sinks: A tugboat involved in cleaning up an oil spill off Mauritius collided with a barge and sank, killing at least three sailors, police said. The tug was towing the empty barge from the stranded hull of the MV Wakashio when heavy seas rammed the barge into the tug. Four sailors were rescued and one is missing, said a police constable. On July 25, the Wakashio strayed miles off course and struck a coral reef a mile offshore. After being pounded by heavy surf for nearly two weeks, the ship's hull cracked, and it began leaking fuel into the Mahebourg Lagoon. More than 1,000 tons of fuel spilled into the waters. About 3,000 tons remained on the boat and was pumped into barges before the Wakashio split apart days later.

Turkey detains alleged Islamic State figure: Police have arrested the Islamic State's top figure in Turkey and suspect the militant group planned to carry out attacks, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. Soylu said the security operation was launched after an increase in activity by Islamist militants based in neighboring Syria and Iraq was detected. He said Mahmut Ozden "had been constantly receiving orders from both Iraq and Syria to carry out an attack in Turkey."