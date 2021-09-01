COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, said the government approved expanding Gaza’s fishing zone, opening the Kerem Shalom crossing, increasing water supply to the territory and boosting the number of Gazan merchants allowed to enter Israel. It said the steps were “conditional upon the continued preservation of the region’s security stability for the long term.”
Israel and Egypt have blockaded Gaza since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007, a year after winning a Palestinian election. Israel says the blockade is needed to keep Hamas, sworn to Israel’s destruction, from rearming. The blockade has devastated Gaza’s economy.
— Associated Press
WHO says new test shows Ivory Coast didn't have Ebola case: New tests show that Ivory Coast did not have its first case of Ebola in more than 25 years after all, the World Health Organization said, reversing course after the reported case last month prompted thousands of vaccines to be deployed. The initial report sparked fear because the woman had traveled by bus for several days from Guinea to Ivory Coast, coming into contact with at least 140 people, officials said. She eventually made her way to Abidjan, Ivory Coast's commercial capital, and was hospitalized; a test showed she had Ebola. However, no other suspected cases emerged in the subsequent weeks. On Tuesday, Ivorian authorities informed the WHO that a second laboratory, the Institut Pasteur in Lyon, France, had retested those samples and "found no evidence of the virus."
Scores feared missing after ambush in eastern Congo: About 80 people are feared missing in eastern Congo after rebels ambushed a convoy and set fire to 16 vehicles, a local lawmaker said. Jean-Paul Ngahangondi, a member of Ituri province's parliament, blamed the assault on the Allied Democratic Forces, an Islamist militant group accused of killing thousands of people in recent years. A government spokesman said ADF fighters set fire to 14 cars and two minibuses in Ituri. Attacks by the ADF and dozens of other armed groups in the region have continued unabated despite the government's declaration of martial law in Ituri and North Kivu province in May.
Palestinian man reported killed by Israeli troops in West Bank: Israeli troops fatally shot a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Residents said there were no disturbances or clashes in the area at the time of the shooting, which occurred near the village of Beit Ur al-Tahta. The man was returning from work in Israel when he was shot, they said. The residents identified the deceased as a 39-year-old who lives in the village but carries Jerusalem ID papers, allowing him to cross freely between Israel and the West Bank. The Israeli military said it was looking into the incident.
— From news services