WHO says new test shows Ivory Coast didn't have Ebola case: New tests show that Ivory Coast did not have its first case of Ebola in more than 25 years after all, the World Health Organization said, reversing course after the reported case last month prompted thousands of vaccines to be deployed. The initial report sparked fear because the woman had traveled by bus for several days from Guinea to Ivory Coast, coming into contact with at least 140 people, officials said. She eventually made her way to Abidjan, Ivory Coast's commercial capital, and was hospitalized; a test showed she had Ebola. However, no other suspected cases emerged in the subsequent weeks. On Tuesday, Ivorian authorities informed the WHO that a second laboratory, the Institut Pasteur in Lyon, France, had retested those samples and "found no evidence of the virus."