World Digest: Sept. 1, 2022

Waterborne diseases hit flooded areas Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Pakistani health officials reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster. Diarrhea, skin diseases and eye infections are spreading at relief camps set up by the government across the country. Over 90,000 diarrhea cases were reported from one of the worst-hit provinces, Sindh, in the past 24 hours, according to a report released by the health officials. But the illnesses were also reported from other flood-hit areas.

Southern Pakistan braced for yet more flooding Thursday as a surge of water flowed down the Indus River, threatening further devastation in a country already a third inundated. Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains have triggered floods that have killed at least 1,208 people, including 416 children, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Mexico may put national guard under military control: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has proposed legislation that would transfer the country's nominally civilian national guard to total military authority. López Obrador created the national guard in 2019, arguing that Mexico's federal police were hopelessly corrupt and incapable of confronting Mexico's powerful drug cartels. He enshrined it in the constitution, putting it under the authority of the civilian public security apparatus. The proposal is almost certain to face constitutional challenges.

Tigray forces accuse Ethiopia of teaming up with Eritrea, again: Officials in Ethiopia's restive Tigray region allege that Ethiopian forces have again teamed up with those from neighboring Eritrea to attack the northern area. Ethiopia's government did not comment about the allegations, but it did allege that Tigray forces' own fighting had intensified. With both sides choosing to fight instead of talk, millions of people in Tigray remain severely deprived of food and other supplies, and those in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions are again fearing for their lives.

2 Palestinians killed amid conflict with Israeli forces: Two Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency said. It initially blamed both deaths on Israeli troops conducting arrest raids, but later reported that Palestinian gunmen were suspected in one of the deaths. The Israeli military said troops traded fire with Palestinian gunmen in the Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank when they went to arrest a wanted Palestinian.

