LIBYA

Oil company offices attacked; 2 killed

Security forces loyal to Libya’s U.N.-backed government stormed the headquarters of the national oil company in the capital on Monday shortly after gunmen invaded the building, shooting randomly, setting off explosions and taking hostages, officials said.

The Health Ministry said two people were killed and 10 wounded in the Tripoli attack.

The officials said blasts rocked the glass-and-steel building soon after the gunmen invaded it, and a fire swiftly spread through the lower floors.

Mustafa Sanallah, head of the Libyan National Oil Corp., told a local television channel that the explosions and an exchange of gunfire between the attackers and security guards were behind the casualties.

Earlier, the interior minister of the U.N.-backed government said the attack was carried out by six gunmen.

A statement by the Tripoli-based government later said security forces had “efficiently” dealt with the incident.

Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that overthrew Moammar Gaddafi and led to his death. It is now governed by rival authorities in Tripoli and the country’s east.

— Associated Press

BRAZIL

Stabbed candidate needs more surgery

Brazil’s front-running, far-right presidential candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, is still in serious condition in intensive care and will need to undergo another major surgery, the hospital where he is being treated said Monday in a written statement.

Bolsonaro, 63, was stabbed at a campaign rally Thursday, throwing the presidential race into further confusion as it appears unlikely that he will be able to resume campaigning before the Oct. 7 vote.

The bulletin issued by Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo contrasted with the upbeat report on Sunday that said Bolsonaro’s health had improved markedly.

The new report said that his condition was still serious and that he would need additional surgery because he has a colostomy bag that needs to be removed and the intestine perforated by the stabbing needs to be repaired. There are no signs of infection, the bulletin added.

The knife attack on Bolsonaro further complicated Brazil’s most unpredictable election in three decades, with the most popular politician, jailed former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, banned from running because of a corruption conviction.

Police have a suspect in custody in the knife attack but say no clear motive is yet known.

— Associated Press

EUROPEAN UNION

Brexit deal possible in weeks, negotiator says

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator was cautiously optimistic Monday about the prospects of a deal with Britain by early November.

At a conference in northwest Slovenia, Michel Barnier said that a Brexit deal was “not far” and that consensus had been reached on about 80 percent of the agreement.

Though Britain is due to leave the E.U. on March 29, an agreement will have to be reached months before to get the necessary ratifications through the British and European parliaments.

Being “realistic,” Barnier said a Brexit deal can be reached within six or eight weeks and by early November. “I think it’s possible.”

Barnier, however, acknowledged that tough issues remain — not least the matter of the border between E.U. member Ireland and Northern Ireland.

— Associated Press

6 dead in Mogadishu blast: At least six people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gate of a government office in Somalia's capital, authorities said. Police Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the blast badly damaged the compound of the Hodan district headquarters in Mogadishu. It was the second such attack on a district headquarters in the capital this month. Al-Shabab asserted responsibility for both attacks.

— From news services