“They threatened to kill me,” she said. “They stated that if I refuse to leave the territory of Belarus voluntarily, they will get me out of the country anyway — alive or in fragments.”

AD

She demanded that the nation’s Investigative Committee probe the KGB officers on charges of abduction, illegal detention and threats of killing.

AD

Neither agency commented on her statement. Kolesnikova remains jailed in the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

Asked about her statement, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said, “We’re frankly very concerned about reports of detentions, reported use of force, as well as . . . the pressures that have been put on the opposition, on civil society actors.”

— Associated Press

GREECE

Migrants to be kept on Lesbos after fire

Thousands of migrants left homeless after fires gutted a sprawling refugee camp on the island of Lesbos will not be allowed to travel to mainland Greece, the government said Thursday.

AD

Authorities said the fires were started deliberately on Tuesday and Wednesday nights by residents protesting their confinement at the overcrowded Moria camp. The camp housed 12,500 people and was locked down because of a covid-19 outbreak this month.

AD

“Some people do not respect the country that is hosting them, and they strive to prove they are not looking for a passport to a better life,” Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

Flames still burned at the camp Thursday, sending black smoke over destroyed container homes and the charred adjacent hillside, where thousands had lived in a tent city.

About 400 unaccompanied children from the camp were flown to shelters in northern Greece, while other migrants will remain on Lesbos and be put in emergency accommodations, Petsas said.

AD

— Associated Press

E.U. slams British exit plan: The European Union told Britain that it should urgently scrap a plan to break their exit treaty, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government refused and pressed ahead with a draft law that could sink four years of Brexit talks. The European Commission said that it was stepping up preparations for a messy end to Britain's departure from the E.U., and that London would be committing "an extremely serious violation" of last year's Withdrawal Agreement if it went ahead with the proposed legislation.

AD

Israel says drone fell into Lebanon: Israel's military said one of its drones fell inside Lebanon during "operational activity" along the frontier, while the Lebanese army said it had shot it down. "There is no risk of breach of information," an Israeli army spokesman said, offering no details. The Lebanese army said the drone "penetrated Lebanese airspace over the town of Aita al-Shaab and was shot down by members of one of the army posts."

AD

E.U. force says it intercepted tanker headed to Libya: The European Union maritime force enforcing the U.N. arms embargo on Libya said it intercepted and redirected a tanker headed for Libya after determining it was carrying jet fuel in possible violation of the ban. The tanker was en route from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, to Benghazi when E.U. personnel boarded it north of the Libyan city of Derna, the E.U. force said.