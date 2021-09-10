The wildfire has destroyed more than 9,000 acres of forest, prompting the evacuation of 1,000 people and leading to the death of a firefighter. Arson is suspected, officials said.
— Associated Press
GUINEA
International pressure mounts on ruling junta
International pressure mounted Friday on the junta that seized power in Guinea after the African Union suspended the country and as a delegation of West African officials came to urge a return to democratic rule.
The African Union has suspended Guinea “from all AU activities and decision-making bodies,” the organization announced. The suspension comes after military officers in Guinea overthrew President Alpha Condé on Sunday.
The 15-nation West African regional economic bloc, known as ECOWAS, had already suspended Guinea after the coup led by Col. Mamady Doumbouya.
— Associated Press
Hurricane Olaf weakens after battering Mexico: Hurricane Olaf slipped back to tropical storm force Friday after slamming into the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and then drenching the region with torrential rains. The storm came ashore near San José del Cabo late Thursday as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. But winds had dropped to 50 mph by midday Friday.
Israeli officers fatally shoot Palestinian attacker: Israeli police shot and killed a knife-wielding Palestinian who attempted to stab police officers in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday, officials said. Palestinian officials identified the man as a 50-year-old doctor from East Jerusalem, who residents said had faced financial issues in recent months. Hundreds of Palestinians had gathered earlier in the walled Old City's al-Aqsa Mosque compound, where they protested in support of six militants who broke out of a maximum-security Israeli jail this week. Soon after the Jerusalem protest, a Palestinian wielding a knife attempted to stab police officers near one of the mosque compound's gates, a police spokeswoman said. Officers shot him before he could strike them, she added.
Ex-Venezuelan official arrested on narcoterrorism counts: Hugo Armando Carvajal Barrios, formerly a general and head of military intelligence in Venezuela during Hugo Chávez's presidency, was arrested in Madrid on Friday on counts of participating in a narcoterrorism conspiracy and related firearms charges, all contained in a Southern District of New York federal indictment. According to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District, Carvajal Barrios, also known as "El Pollo," is charged with conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States, including a 5.6-ton shipment in April 2006. He was initially arrested in April 2019 but then went into hiding, the statement says. Later that year, the Spanish National Court approved his extradition to the United States. The State Department also offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest and conviction. If convicted, he faces a possible life sentence.
— From staff reports
and news services