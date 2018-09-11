BRAZIL

Party replaces Lula on presidential ballot

The Workers’ Party on Tuesday replaced former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as its candidate in the Oct. 7 presidential election in Brazil.

After a meeting of party officials in the southern city of Curitiba, where Lula is jailed, two members tweeted that former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad was the new candidate. His running mate will be Manuela d’Ávila, a member of the Communist Party of Brazil.

The move, while long expected, was an acknowledgment that the Workers’ Party could not get Lula on the ballot despite numerous attempts in the courts.

Lula, who led Brazil from 2003 to 2011, is serving a 12-year sentence after being convicted of trading favors with the construction company Grupo OAS for the promise of a beachfront apartment. He denied any wrongdoing, arguing that this case and several others pending against him are meant to keep him off the ballot.

His candidacy was barred by Brazil’s top electoral court.

— Associated Press

SPAIN

Catalan separatists rally in show of force

Hundreds of thousands of Catalan separatists marched along a main artery in Barcelona on Tuesday, marking the first of a series of mass mobilizations demanding independence from Spain and the release of high-profile secessionists from jail.

Barcelona’s police estimated that 1 million protesters took part. Grass-roots organizers said 470,000 people had signed up online for the rally, with many more expected to join in.

The march on the traditional Sept. 11 holiday in Catalonia called “la Diada” has drawn similarly huge crowds of secession supporters in recent years.

Nearly one year ago, an illegal referendum on secession held by Catalan authorities led to an ineffective independence declaration that received no international recognition. Separatist leaders and activists who pushed it, defying Spain’s constitutional protection of territorial integrity, are either in prison awaiting trial or have fled the country.

Catalonia’s separatist political parties, which hold seats in Spain’s parliament, have failed to garner support to amend the constitution to allow a vote on secession.

Polls and official election results indicate that roughly half of Catalonia’s 7.5 million residents are against severing long-standing ties with the rest of Spain.

— Associated Press

Zimbabwe declares cholera outbreak: A cholera emergency has been declared in Zimbabwe's capital after the deaths of 20 people, Health Minister Obadiah Moyo said. The deaths in Harare have many fearing a repeat of the outbreak that killed thousands at the height of the southern African country's economic problems in 2008. The minister attributed the new outbreak to shortages of safe drinking water and poor sanitation. Cholera is caused by the ingestion of contaminated food or water and can kill within hours if untreated.



Ethiopia, Eritrea reopen border: Taking the next step in their dramatic diplomatic thaw, the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea officially opened the border where a bloody war divided them for decades. Ethiopia later said that troops on both sides would withdraw. The two countries have made a stunning reconciliation since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, weeks after taking office in April, said Ethiopia would fully embrace a peace deal that ended the 1998-2000 border war.

Romanian court says hacker will be extradited to U.S.: A court in Romania ruled that a hacker known as Guccifer should be extradited to the United States to serve a 4½-year prison sentence. The court ruled that Marcel Lazar Lehel will be extradited after completing a seven-year sentence in Romania. Guccifer gained notoriety after he hacked the email accounts of U.S. officials, including former secretary of state Colin L. Powell. He also claimed to have hacked the emails of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, but prosecutors found no evidence of that. Lehel, 46, was sent to the United States in March 2016 and pleaded guilty. He was later sent back to Romania.

Bus accident in India kills at least 55: A bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple in the hills of southern India plunged off a road into a gorge, killing at least 55 people, officials said. At least 33 were injured. The driver lost control as he hit a speed bump on the road in Telangana state, authorities said. Among those killed was the bus driver, who lost his legs in the accident and later died in the hospital.

— From news services