FBI Special Agent Cindy Burnham wrote in an affidavit that Ri Jong Chol was a suspect in the nerve agent death of Kim Jong Nam, who was attacked at the Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017. He was the exiled firstborn son of the late North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il.

United Nations investigators have reported that the elder Ri was a North Korean diplomat and that his daughter often served as his interpreter. He was initially detained by Malaysian authorities in connection with Kim Jong Nam’s death but expelled that March. His alleged role in that incident did not bear on his role in the U.S.-charged scheme, Burnham told the court.

The defendants are not in U.S. custody and could not be reached for comment.

— Spencer S. Hsu

SPAIN

Catalans rally despite coronavirus warnings

Wearing face masks, thousands of Catalans staged dozens of small protests Friday calling for the region’s independence from Spain despite warnings from health officials to avoid gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All rallies respected social distancing and were peaceful except an unauthorized march in central Barcelona in which a few hundred protesters burned a mannequin with the face of Spain’s King Felipe VI and boxes with the logos of Spanish companies and institutions.

Earlier, unidentified people set fires at several points of Catalonia’s rail network, forcing some train cancellations.

In Catalonia, Sept. 11 marks “La Diada,” the anniversary of the fall of Barcelona to Spanish forces in 1714, and has been marked in recent years by major separatist rallies.

Spain has recorded more than 560,000 virus cases, more than any other West European nation.

— Reuters

Farmers hold out at Mexican dam: Hundreds of farmers continued to hold a dam in northern Mexico as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tried to explain why water must be released to the United States under a 1944 treaty. Concern was building that troops could be sent in and there would be violence. When the farmers, worried about their crops, took control of La Boquilla dam in Chihuahua on Tuesday, they closed its valves. Mexico has fallen behind on the water it must send north from its dams and is facing an Oct. 24 deadline to make up the shortfall.

Egyptian journalist detained: A prominent Egyptian journalist who reported on a young man's death in police custody has been detained on charges of reporting fake news, his employer said. The arrest of Islam el-Kalhy of the Darb news outlet comes after those of several other local reporters in recent weeks. The government of President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi has stamped out nearly all dissent as part of a wide-ranging crackdown. The content of state-owned media is tightly controlled, while most privately owned outlets have been acquired by the intelligence services or supporters of Sissi.

Humanitarian ship takes migrants from tanker: Twenty-seven migrants who have grown increasingly distressed aboard a Danish tanker since being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea more than a month ago have been transferred to a humanitarian rescue ship, according to a nongovernmental organization. Mediterranea Saving Humans appealed to Malta to offer a safe port after taking the migrants on board its ship Mare Jonio. The migrants have been caught in a standoff since being rescued from a flimsy fishing boat just before it sank on Aug. 5. Neither Italy nor Malta has offered a safe port for them to disembark.