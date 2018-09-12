LIBYA

Officials say missiles struck Tripoli airport

Missiles were fired at Libya’s capital, including Tripoli’s only functioning airport, forcing authorities to divert flights to another airport, government and airport officials said Wednesday, less than a week after the United Nations brokered a cease-fire between rival armed groups.

The source of the attack was unclear, and there were no reports of casualties, the officials said.

Mitiga International Airport posted on its Facebook page late Tuesday that the airport was closed and that all flights were being diverted to the international airport in Misurata.

Also Wednesday, the U.N. envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, met with the head of the U.N.-backed government in Libya, Fayez Serraj, and military commanders in the western town of Zawiyah to discuss a “Tripoli security arrangement,” according to the U.N. mission in Libya.

“There is readiness by the international community to deal firmly with those who manipulate or violate the cease-fire,” Salame said in the meeting.

He said after the meeting that there have been at least 14 violations of the cease-fire.

The missile attack followed recent fighting in Tripoli between rival armed groups that killed at least 61 people.

Separately, the Islamic State on Tuesday asserted responsibility for an attack on the headquarters of the national oil company in Tripoli that killed two people.

Libya is governed by rival authorities in Tripoli and in the east.

— Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS

Agency: 18 million new cancer cases this year

The World Health Organization’s cancer research arm estimated in a report released Wednesday that there will be about 18 million new cases of cancer globally this year and more than 9 million deaths.

The numbers published by the International Agency for Research on Cancer were slightly higher than those in the last worldwide update, in 2012, when officials expected 14 million new cancer cases and 8 million deaths. Experts said that the increase could be partly attributed to population growth and aging but that people could do more to reduce their chance of getting sick.

“A lot of those [cancer cases] could be prevented, with key prevention efforts focusing on some of the main risk factors which we have heard about: tobacco consumption, alcohol consumption, lack of physical activity and improper diet,” said Etienne Krug, director of the WHO’s department of noncommunicable diseases.

Krug said it was also critical that countries ensure access to fast diagnosis and treatment, noting, “Cancer should not be a death sentence anymore.”

Based on data from 185 nations, the report estimated that 1 in 5 men and 1 in 6 women will develop cancer in their lifetimes.

— Associated Press

Zimbabwe bans gatherings in capital amid cholera fears: Zimbabwe's police said they are banning "public gatherings" in Harare to curb a cholera outbreak that has killed 21 people. Authorities also declared an emergency over the outbreak. Zimbabwean law broadly defines a public gathering as a public meeting or demonstration. The ban on public gatherings comes as opposition leader Nelson Chamisa was planning a rally to conduct a mock inauguration, claiming he was cheated out of victory in elections held in July.

Egypt says E. coli killed 2 British tourists: Tests showed that E. coli bacteria were behind the deaths of two British tourists in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Hurghada, the country's chief prosecutor said. Nabil Sadek's statement came a week after travel company Thomas Cook said there was a "high level of E. coli and staphylococcus bacteria" at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel, where John and Susan Cooper died Aug. 21 after falling ill in their room. Tests showed that John Cooper, 69, suffered acute intestinal dysentery caused by E. coli, and Susan Cooper, 64, suffered Hemolytic-uremic syndrome, probably because of E. coli, Sadek said.

Ahmadinejad's ally gets prison time: An Iranian court sentenced a close ally of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to 6½ years in prison, the semiofficial Iranian Students' News Agency reported. The report quoted a top justice official as saying that Esfandiar Rahim Mashai was sentenced to five years for plotting and conspiring to commit crimes against national security, one year for propaganda against the Islamic republic system and six months for insulting officials.

— Associated Press