SUDAN

Protesters seek ouster of top judicial officials

Thousands of people rallied in Sudan’s capital on Thursday in the largest protest since the transitional government was announced, demanding the removal of the chief of the judiciary and general prosecutor over alleged ties to ousted former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir.

The judiciary chief and the public prosecutor were appointed by the military council that took over the reins of the state after ousting Bashir in April. The generals had earlier dismissed pro-democracy protesters’ nominations for the two posts.

Under the terms of a power-sharing deal between protesters and the generals, the military council was dissolved and replaced by the Sovereign Council last month.

The Sovereign Council, made up of five military members and six civilians, is expected to rule the country, along with a cabinet and a legislative body, for a little more than three years.

Sudan’s Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, a coalition of pro-democracy parties and groups, has called for a “million-man march” to pressure the Sovereign Council to appoint judges known for their competence and political impartiality.

— Associated Press

SPAIN

2 dead as torrential rain hits southeast

A large area of southeast Spain was battered Thursday by what in some places was the heaviest rainfall on record, with the storms wreaking widespread destruction and killing at least two people.

The regional emergency service said a 51-year-old woman and her 61-year-old brother were found dead inside an overturned car that floodwaters washed away in Caudete, about 60 miles south of Valencia, the news agency Europa Press reported.

The Spanish weather service AEMET classified the region as being “at extreme risk” from torrential downpours.

Across the region, emergency services received hundreds of calls for help. Authorities mobilized the Military Emergencies Unit, a part of the Spanish armed forces that provides disaster relief.

Local schools canceled classes Thursday and Friday for more than 300,000 students, according to Europa Press.

— Associated Press

FRANCE

Saudi royal complicit in beating, court rules

A French court found the only daughter of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman guilty of complicity in violence Thursday for ordering her bodyguard to detain and strike a plumber for taking photos at the Saudi royal family’s apartment in Paris.

Princess Hessa bint Salman was not present for the Paris court’s verdict and sentencing. The court gave her a 10-month suspended prison sentence and a 10,000-euro ($10,970) fine, tougher than the penalties prosecutors sought.

The prosecution alleged that the princess became enraged when she saw the plumber capturing her image at the royal residence near the Champs-Elysees, fearing the pictures could be used to harm her as the Saudi monarch’s daughter and the older half sister of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

She left France shortly after the September 2016 incident and was tried in absentia. The court also deemed her guilty of sequestration and theft of the plumber’s telephone.

Her bodyguard, Rani Saida, was found guilty on charges of violence, sequestration and theft. He was in court for the verdict and was handed an eight-month suspended prison term and a 5,000-euro fine.

— Associated Press

Dozens feared killed in Congo train derailment: Up to 50 people were killed when a cargo train derailed in Congo's southeastern province of Tanganyika, officials said, though reports on casualties differed widely. Steve Mbikayi, the minister for humanitarian affairs, gave a provisional death toll of 50. But the governor of Tanganyika, Zoe Kabila, gave a lower estimate: 10 people killed and 30 injured. Mbikayi said the ministry was aware of the discrepancy and was trying to establish the exact casualty number.

Kenya bans foreign adoptions: Kenya has banned foreigners from adopting local children and will work toward a new policy governing the process, the office of President Uhuru Kenyatta said. The move follows that of neighboring Ethiopia, which stopped the adoption of children by foreigners in 2018, in an effort to curb trafficking. The Kenyan ban was motivated by "the need to safeguard and protect children," a presidential spokeswoman said.

— From news services