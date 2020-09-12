Afkari, a 27-year-old Greco-Roman wrestler, had said he was tortured into making a false confession, according to his family and activists, and his attorney says there is no proof of his guilt. Iran’s judiciary denied Afkari’s claims.

— Reuters

BAHRAIN

Iran and Hezbollah denounce Israel deal

Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah group and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps both strongly condemned Bahrain’s move to normalize ties with Israel.

In its statement on Saturday, Hezbollah said the move by the “tyrannical regime in Bahrain” was a “great betrayal” of the Palestinian people and done at the behest of the United States.

The Lebanese militant group’s comments followed earlier condemnation by the Revolutionary Guard, which said Bahrain would face “harsh revenge” from its own people and the Palestinians.

Bahrain on Friday became the fourth Arab country to reach an agreement with Israel. The United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize ties with Israel a month ago.

— Reuters

Venezuelan leader claims U.S. spy has been captured: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is claiming that a U.S. spy has been captured and was being interrogated about his activities around the Amuay and Cardon refineries in Falcon state. The spy, Maduro alleged, was a Marine who had served as a CIA operative in Iraq. He gave no identity or other immediate proof to support the claim, saying more details would follow. Maduro, an adversary of the United States, also said Venezuelan authorities had dismantled another plot to blow up a refinery in Carabobo state.

Libyan rebel commander to reopen oil fields, U.S. says: The U.S. Embassy in Libya said Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter agreed to reopen key oil fields and terminals no later than Saturday, which could move talks between the country's warring sides closer to a settlement.

Lebanese soldiers fire weapons to break up protests: Lebanese soldiers fired rubber bullets and live rounds in the air to disperse hundreds of protesters trying to march to the presidential palace during an anti-government demonstration. Tensions are high in Lebanon following last month's devastating explosion at Beirut's port that killed nearly 200 people, and after another mysterious and huge blaze at the same site Thursday.

Thousands continue protests in Belarus: Police in Belarus detained dozens of protesters Saturday as thousands of people gathered in the capital, Minsk, demanding the release of a jailed opposition leader, Maria Kolesnikova. It was the latest in a wave of mass demonstrations following the disputed Aug. 9 reelection of President Alexander Lukashenko.