Tehran holds all recordings at its sites as negotiations over the United States and Iran returning to the 2015 nuclear deal remain stalled in Vienna. Meanwhile, Iran is enriching small amounts of uranium to its closest levels to weapons-grade purity as its stockpile continues to grow.
Eslami described the negotiations with the IAEA as “sheerly technical.” He did not say whether Iran would hand over copies of the older recordings, which it had threatened to destroy.
The announcement could buy time for Iran ahead of an IAEA board meeting this week in which Western powers had been arguing for Tehran to be censured over its lack of cooperation with international inspectors.
The IAEA told member states last week that its verification and monitoring activities have been “seriously undermined” since February by Iran’s refusal to let inspectors access their monitoring equipment.
The IAEA said certain monitoring and surveillance equipment cannot be left for more than three months without being serviced. It was provided with access this month to four surveillance cameras installed at one site, but one of the cameras had been destroyed, and a second had been severely damaged.
Grossi said the broken and damaged cameras would be replaced, but he indicated that the technical agreement reached in Tehran was only a stopgap.
Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri appeared in a video marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, months after rumors spread that he was dead.
The SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist websites, said the video was released Saturday. In it, Zawahri said that “Jerusalem will never be Judaized” and praised al-Qaeda attacks, including one that targeted Russian troops in Syria in January.
SITE said Zawahri also noted the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. It added that his comments do not necessarily indicate a recent recording, as the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban was signed in February 2020.
Zawahri made no mention of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan last month, SITE added. But he did cite a Jan. 1 attack that targeted Russian troops on the edge of the northern Syrian city of Raqqa.
Rumors have spread since late 2020 that Zawahri had died of illness. Since then, no video or proof of life had surfaced, until Saturday.
Zawahri’s speech was recorded in a video produced by al-Qaeda’s as-Sahab Media Foundation.
Torrential rains kill 17 in Pakistan: Torrential monsoon rains and mudslides hit areas in northwestern Pakistan, destroying homes and killing at least 17 people, police said. The country's disaster management authorities said that they were dispatching aid to the affected region but that mudslides in mountainous areas were delaying delivery. The monsoon season lasts until mid-September in Pakistan.
Ortega opponent shot in Costa Rica: A Nicaraguan activist who opposes the government of President Daniel Ortega is in critical condition in a Costa Rican hospital after being shot, police and activists said. João Maldonado, a leader of protests in 2018 in southwestern Nicaragua's Jinotepe municipality, was shot twice in the chest and once in the arm, a police spokeswoman said. More than 80,000 Nicaraguans have requested refuge in neighboring Costa Rica since the 2018 protests; numbers had increased in the past three months as Ortega's government clamped down on opposition politicians and activists.
Suspected Chinese sub seen near Japan's territorial waters: Japan detected a submarine suspected to be Chinese off a southern Japanese island, the Defense Ministry said, heightening Japan's caution levels in the East China Sea as China increases its military activities. The submarine remained submerged, but the ministry said it believes the submarine was Chinese because a Chinese Luyang III-class guided missile destroyer was near it. Neither the submarine nor the ship entered Japanese territorial waters.
