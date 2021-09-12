Ortega opponent shot in Costa Rica: A Nicaraguan activist who opposes the government of President Daniel Ortega is in critical condition in a Costa Rican hospital after being shot, police and activists said. João Maldonado, a leader of protests in 2018 in southwestern Nicaragua's Jinotepe municipality, was shot twice in the chest and once in the arm, a police spokeswoman said. More than 80,000 Nicaraguans have requested refuge in neighboring Costa Rica since the 2018 protests; numbers had increased in the past three months as Ortega's government clamped down on opposition politicians and activists.