PHILIPPINES

Massive evacuations begin as typhoon nears

Authorities in the Philippines began evacuating thousands of people Thursday from the path of the most powerful typhoon this year, closing schools, readying bulldozers for landslides and placing rescuers and troops on full alert in the country’s north.

More than 4 million people live in areas at most risk from the storm, which the Joint Typhoon Warning Center in Hawaii categorized as a super typhoon with powerful winds and gusts.

Typhoon Mangkhut could hit northeastern Cagayan province on Saturday. It was tracked on Thursday about 450 miles away in the Pacific with sustained winds of 127 mph and gusts of up to 158 mph, Philippine forecasters said.

With a rain-cloud band 560 miles wide, combined with seasonal monsoon rains, the typhoon could bring heavy to intense rains that could set off landslides and flash floods, the forecasters said. Storm warnings have been raised in 25 provinces across the main northern island of Luzon.

Office of Civil Defense chief Ricardo Jalad said at an emergency meeting led by President Rodrigo Duterte that about 4.2 million people in Cagayan, nearby Isabela province and outlying provincial regions are vulnerable to the most destructive effects near the typhoon’s 77-mile-wide eye.

Mangkhut, a Thai word for the mangosteen fruit, is the 15th storm this year to batter the Philippines.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Netanyahu aide faces harassment allegations

David Keyes, a spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Thursday that he is taking a “leave of absence” to “clear his name” after at least a dozen women in the past two days accused him of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment.

Most of the allegations have been made anonymously, the Times of Israel reported, with the exception of two women. Most of the claims against the U.S.-born Keyes appear to involve incidents alleged to have occurred before his appointment as Netanyahu’s spokesman in 2016, while he was still in the United States. Some of the suspicions were raised when he initially took up the post.

Rejecting the accusations, Keyes said Thursday that he has “asked to take time off to clear my name. I am fully confident that the truth will come out.”

A tweet posted Tuesday by Julia Salazar, a New York state Senate hopeful who is the subject of a controversy about claims that she falsified parts of her biography, sparked the renewed allegations against him.

“I’ve been informed that a story is about to run which identifies me as a victim of sexual assault,” Salazar wrote on Twitter. “Before this runs, I want to come forward and confirm that I was a victim of sexual assault by David Keyes — the Prime Minister of Israel’s spokesperson to the foreign media.”

It was Salazar who initially raised concerns about Keyes, writing in a private Facebook post after his appointment that he had assaulted her a few years earlier.

— Ruth Eglash

Spain's parliament votes to exhume dictator's remains: Spanish lawmakers backed a government plan to open the tomb of Gen. Francisco Franco and relocate his remains from a controversial mausoleum built in the former dictator's name. Franco was buried in 1975 in the Valley of the Fallen, 30 miles northwest of Madrid. The exhumation plan won the backing of the ruling Socialists, leftist Podemos and smaller regional parties and passed with 176 votes in favor. There were 165 abstentions and two votes against.

SUV driver kills 9, injures dozens in China: Police in China are investigating an attack in Hunan province in which a man slammed an SUV into a crowd, killing nine and injuring at least 46. Officials said it was a deliberate strike. They said a 54-year-old man, Yang Zanyun, has been arrested. He earlier served time for arson and assault, local media reported.

Andorra charges Venezuelans with money laundering: A judge in Andorra charged 28 people with money-laundering offenses over a kickbacks-for-contracts scheme that plundered $2 billion from the Venezuelan state oil company between 2007 and 2012. Nine people from Andorra, five from Spain and 14 Venezuelans, including former deputy ministers Nervis Villalobos and Javier Alvarado, were charged. The judge said the group received illegal payments from companies rewarded with contracts related to the oil industry. An Andorra-based bank then hid the profits in shell companies, but the money was eventually made available in its accounts.

— From news services