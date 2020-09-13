The unrest comes as Lukashenko prepares to travel to Russia on Monday for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow has stepped up support, offering to restructure Belarusian debt and providing banking liquidity. It has also said Russian riot police could be made available.

On Sunday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said paratroopers from its elite Pskov division would travel to Belarus for the joint drills running from Monday until Sept. 25, the Tass state news agency reported.

On the streets of Minsk, some critics of Lukashenko expressed hope that the sheer size of Sunday’s protests would make it difficult for Putin to back him openly.

— Reuters

GREECE

Premier urges more E.U. aid on migration

Greece’s prime minister demanded Sunday that the European Union take greater responsibility for managing migration into the bloc, as Greek authorities promised that 12,000 migrants and asylum seekers left homeless after fire gutted an overcrowded camp would be moved shortly to a new tent city.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused some residents at the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos of trying to blackmail his government by setting the fires last week. But he said the incident could prove an opportunity for the E.U.

"It was a warning bell to all to become sensitized," he said. "Europe cannot afford a second failure on the migration issue."

Since the fires, which followed a coronavirus lockdown, thousands of people have camped out on the highway near Moria under police guard. Many have protested the Greek government's refusal to allow the homeless migrants to leave Lesbos for the Greek mainland. Greek residents also complain their island is being used as a dumping ground for migrants.

— Associated Press

Former British leaders decry Brexit plan: Former British prime ministers John Major and Tony Blair, who played key roles in bringing peace to Northern Ireland, joined forces to urge lawmakers to reject government plans to override the Brexit deal with the European Union, saying it imperils that peace and damages the U.K.'s reputation. The British government has admitted its proposed legislation would break international law but argues it's an insurance policy in the event a trade deal with the E.U. is not secured by the end of this year.

Austria in "second wave" of pandemic, leader says: Austria is seeing the start of a "second wave" of coronavirus infections, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said, urging citizens to comply with reinforced rules, such as mandatory mask-wearing in shops. Austria had a relatively successful first phase of the pandemic but has joined other European countries in experiencing a rise in infections in recent weeks. About half of the new infections are in Vienna, the capital, Kurz said.

Pakistan and India trade accusations over cross-border fire: An 11-year-old Pakistani girl was killed and four other villagers critically wounded by Indian troops firing "unprovoked" into the Pakistan-administered part of the disputed region of Kashmir, Pakistan's military said. An Indian army spokesman said Pakistani soldiers had initiated the firing and shelling, to which Indian soldiers "retaliated befittingly."

Iraq's top cleric backs early elections: Iraq's top Shiite cleric threw his support behind the prime minister's announcement that parliamentary elections will be held ahead of schedule next year, saying the timing should not serve the interests of political groups. Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani's comments came after a meeting with the U.N. envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

Scores of dead sea lions wash up in Mexico: Environmental authorities found a total of 137 dead, beached sea lions along a stretch of Pacific coast on Mexico's Baja California Peninsula this weekend, saying in a statement that the creatures did not show signs of injury from getting caught up in fishing nets or lines or from collisions with boats — both common causes of sea lion deaths and injuries.